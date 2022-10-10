The Komets opened training camp for the 71st time at Memorial Coliseum, but Monday's luncheon with media had a somber tone for those who have been around the team for any length of time. George Drysdale, the team’s first captain and a fixture at such events until late in his life, died Sunday at 95.
“George Drysdale was the greatest ambassador for Fort Wayne Komets hockey that we could have ever asked for,” Komets president Michael Franke said. “He was a true friend. He was a good man. He raised his family here in Fort Wayne. He and his wife (Roe) were just wonderful people, kind and considerate.
“George was always there for us. If we needed something, George always said, ‘I can go to an appearance. Or do you need me to sign autographs somewhere? Or I can go somewhere for you if you can’t find somebody, just call me and I’ll be there.’ He loved Fort Wayne. He loved Komet hockey. He was a great friend to me.”
Drysdale played for the Komets from 1952 to 1955 in the International Hockey League. Franke said he stopped playing at 28, in part, because of heart problems.
“Boy, did he have a great life, though, to live to 95 years,” Franke said. “… A great guy with an infectious smile. I will never forget him and it’s just a sad day.”
Drysdale played 165 games with the Komets and totaled 147 points, including 78 goals. One of those –- on Oct. 28, 1952 –- was the first goal in franchise history, during a 6-5 loss to Grand Rapids.
Drysdale helped set the tone for the early Komets teams in how they played, mixing skill with grit, a recipe the team maintains to this day.
"We had a lot of tough guys on our teams,” Drysdale said in a 2020 interview with The Journal Gazette. “Nobody stepped away, that's for sure, and we always helped each other.”
A native of Toronto, Drysdale played for the IHL’s Chatham Maroons from 1950 to 1952. Like the other members of the inaugural Komets, he didn’t know what to expect upon arriving in Fort Wayne.
"We all knew we were in basketball country," he said in 2001, "but the people took to us.
“Muncie at one point had a team in the (IHL), and that's where some of the guys thought they were going."
Drysdale had been an all-star with Chatham and had requested a raise, which was refused, hence his decision to sign with Fort Wayne for $125 per week.
"I was probably one of the highest-paid guys (with the Komets)," Drysdale said. "As a matter of fact, you know, all I wanted in Chatham was $10 more a week. And they wouldn't come through. Can you believe that? But that was back in those days.”
After retiring from playing, Drysdale had several roles with the Komets, including doing color commentary with late broadcaster Bob Chase, working as an off-ice official and serving as press-box security. Declining health had kept him uncharacteristically away from the Coliseum the last few years.
Drysdale was always eager to talk about the nuances of hockey, and how it changed over time, sometimes for the better and sometimes for the worse.
For example, in 2002, he bemoaned how seldom players used wrist shots in the modern game: "I'm still not thoroughly convinced with the slap shot because I don't think they know where it's going themselves half the time. With the wrist shot, you can more or less pick a corner, high or low, where you want to go with a shot."
But he loved hockey in all its variations, especially the way the Komets played it, and his presence around the Coliseum was a subtle reminder to younger players how rich the franchise’s history was, how high the expectations are in town and how Fort Wayne has become a permanent home for so many players through the decades.
"I think it's great that so many players made their homes here," Drysdale said in 2020. "I'm glad they enjoy the city because the people here have been awful kind to us. And I hope they appreciate it as much as I do. We have a nice home here and we raised our children and our grandchildren here and it's just the place to be."