Samuel Dove-McFalls extended his goal-scoring streak to five games. Shawn Boudrias shook off a disallowed goal to score an overtime-forcing one and take over the Komets' goal-scoring lead with 21.
And the Komets rallied from a three-goal deficit, then a one-goal deficit, and defeated the Cincinnati Cyclones 5-4 in an overtime shootout Friday at Cincinnati, Ohio.
Stefano Giliati, who had a rare early game fight, netted the Komets’ lone shootout goal, patiently waiting for Cincinnati goaltender Beck Warm to go down before snapping the puck into an open net.
Fort Wayne's Ryan Fanti stopped all three shootout chances he faced – by Patrick Polino, Matt Berry and Matej Pekar – after thwarting 35 of 39 shots. And the Komets (24-15-6) won for the ninth time in 10 games.
“We obviously had a little bit of a tough first period,” Giliati said. “But we continued to play physical and I think we kind of took it to them in the second and third (periods), when we used our physicality and our size to get the momentum on our side. With that, we killed some big penalties and scored some big goals when that was needed.”
Warm stopped 21 of 25 shots and a Drake Rymsha shootout attempt for the Cyclones (28-12-8), who are on a 7-1-2 run heading into today’s 7:30 p.m. game at Memorial Coliseum against the Komets.
With a point gained in the standings, the Cyclones pulled into a tie with the Indy Fuel for first place in the Central Division. The fourth-place Komets are 10 points back, but they’ve played three fewer games than the Cyclones.
“It’s no secret that we didn’t have the best first period. But we found a way and stuck with it,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “That’s the sign of a resilient team: Going down 3-nothing and still thinking there’s hope. We played all the way to the end.
“We had a great, positive second intermission (down 3-1) and reinforced each other, and we came out swinging. We found a way to tie it up, even though we thought we got a couple bad calls against us, and again we showed some resilience and found a way to tie it up when we got our opportunity.”
Mark Rassell's goal-scoring streak ended at four games, but his Komets overcame the Cyclones and, often it seemed, the officiating of Kevin Corbett. Both teams scored on 2 of 6 power plays, in front of an announced crowd of 8,849 at the Heritage Bank Center.
“Keeping our focus on what we can control and not letting the refs or anything else getting in the way of our two points tonight, that was an amazing effort by the guys,” Giliati said.
The Cyclones had 14 of the game’s first 18 shots and Justin Vaive, who helped the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup and is the ECHL’s reigning Player of the Week, opened the scoring for Cincinnati 10:21 into the first period. A Zack Andrusiak shot from the corner banked off Vaive’s skate and went past Fanti during a Cyclones power play.
Things then heated up.
Cincinnati’s Jalen Smereck upended Oliver Cooper with a knee-on-knee hit, setting off a ruckus with Fort Wayne’s Matt Alvaro at 17:24, and Smereck received only a minor penalty for the check.
Just over a minute later, Giliati had a rare fight, throwing heaters at Andrusiak.
“I thought he had a great game and made a big impact for us,” Boudreau said of Giliati.
The Cyclones, who had a 21-5 shot advantage in the opening period, took a 2-0 lead when Bray Crowder scored off a rebound at 19:49.
Fort Wayne came out stronger in the second period and appeared to get within a goal when Boudrias whacked a rebound in at 3:44. But Corbett determined after video review that it shouldn’t count because the net was off its moorings before the shot was made. The trouble was, in the Komets’ eyes, it was all too similar to what happened on Vaive’s goal, which stood up after video review.
With the Komets’ momentum crushed by the negated Boudrias goal, they fell behind 3-0 when Pekar sped around Marcus McIvor and scored at 7:32.
That momentum was regained, however, when Matt Alvaro scored from the left circle at 16:38, thanks to a nifty no-look pass through traffic at the offensive blue line by Garrett Van Wyhe.
The Komets opened the third period like gangbusters as Dove-McFalls netted a power-play goal from the left circle 44 seconds in, and Rymsha buried a Cooper crossing pass 27 seconds later to tie it at 3.
A tepid tripping penalty on Rymsha, followed by a Jacob Graves high-sticking penalty after the ensuing faceoff, gave the Cyclones a 5-on-3 power play and Andrusiak put a shot from the right circle between Fanti’s legs for a 4-3 lead at 5:02.
Boudrias answered, though, from just off the left post, while Cincinnati’s Zach Berzolla served a tripping penalty.
The Komets had to kill off a Dove-McFalls hooking penalty in overtime, shortly before an apparent interference of Fort Wayne’s Anthony Petruzzelli wasn’t penalized, but Giliati sent the Komets back to Fort Wayne victorious.
Notes: Savannah, Georgia, will host the 2024 ECHL All-Star Classic on Jan. 24, it was announced Friday night. The Savannah Ghost Pirates are in their first ECHL season. … Komets forward Matthew Boudens missed his 28th straight game with an undisclosed injury. It was thought he might be able to return Feb. 9, and he made the trip that week to Allen, Texas, but the Komets said he’s still having some issues and that there’s no timetable for his return. Boudens has been skating, though. … The Komets also played Friday without defenseman Scott Allan. Goaltender Rylan Parenteau remained with Abbotsford of the higher-level American Hockey League and forward Luka Burzan remained with Cleveland. Parenteau, who has been dealing with an injury, hasn’t yet played for Abbotsford. Burzan has one assist in seven games with Cleveland.