There was a lot of excitement among the Komets’ fans when the team acquired defenseman Jacob Graves from the Atlanta Gladiators on Dec. 15. They knew Graves' reputation – always popular with his teams' fans because of the rough-and-tumble style of hockey he plays – and that he’d been effective at slowing skilled Fort Wayne forwards for opposing teams.
But the Komet faithful had to be patient. Several days went by before Graves arrived in Fort Wayne and two weeks before he played a game.
You’ll have to excuse Graves for the delay. The trade came right as he was planning to propose to his girlfriend – which he indeed did the next day – and they needed time to make new plans for their lives while Graves also mended some injuries.
“I knew the trade would be good for me in the long run,” Graves said. “It was definitely a shock, though.”
For Fort Wayne, the wait was worth it. Graves has two goals, 11 points and a plus-6 rating in 25 games for the Komets (32-24-7), who can clinch a playoff spot Friday night. The easiest scenario to do that would be a Fort Wayne road victory over the Kalamazoo Wings (25-34-4), combined with a Wheeling Nailers loss to the Indy Fuel.
Graves, 6-foot-2, 194 pounds, has two goals and six points in the last seven games, even though scoring isn’t foremost among his talents, and he fought the Fuel’s Koletrane Wilson. With nine games remaining in the regular season, the Komets are nine points back of the Fuel for third place in the Central Division, and Fort Wayne is trying to play the type of defensive hockey that fits Graves’ game.
“I’m a defensive defenseman, for sure, and move the puck to the forwards,” said Graves, 27, who has played for eight ECHL teams since breaking into the league in 2016 out of the junior-level Ontario Hockey League. He is known for obliterating opponents with bruising checks.
“I may rough it up a little here and there, protect the boys.”
That’s something the Komets certainly needed when they acquired him from the Gladiators to complete the offseason trade of Kaid Oliver for future considerations. The Komets felt Graves was particularly difficult to play against in the 2021 playoffs – though Fort Wayne won the first-round series against Wichita in five games and eventually captured the Kelly Cup – and knew he’d solidify their defense and be popular with the Coliseum fans.
“Everything we knew about Jacob Graves from our pre-scout, it’s all come to fruition,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said.
Graves, who has 87 penalty minutes with the Komets, knew coming in that everyone was expecting him to add some grit to the lineup, even if that meant dropping the gloves.
“Whenever I get picked up by a team, I figure that’s why I’m coming in,” said Graves, who fought the Toledo Walleye’s Chays Ruddy, a former Fort Wayne player, in his second game with the Komets.
Still, after battling with Fort Wayne in the 2021 playoffs, Graves wondered what kind of reception he’d get when he walked into the locker room. Ultimately, it was a great one.
“It turns out that some of those guys you get into it with, those are the best guys on the team. That’s hockey,” Graves said.
Graves hadn’t scored a goal since 2020-21. With Atlanta this season, he had one assist and was minus-3 in 16 games. When he’s tallied points for the Komets – including a goal off the rebound of a Shawn Boudrias shot in Sunday’s 4-3 victory over the Rapid City Rush – it’s typically come at big moments and energized his teammates.
“We don’t expect him to score. But when he does, it’s a shot in the arm and it’s adrenaline,” Boudreau said. “You can see that the guys love him just by the show and the celebration with him (scoring Sunday). He’s going to be a tough-to-play-against guy and he’s going to be a defensive stalwart on the back end. He’s going to put his body on the line and he’s going to be tough for his teammates.”