Samuel Harvey, who was an all-star last season as a rookie for the Komets in the ECHL, has signed to play this season for HC Bolzano in Italy.
Harvey, 24, appeared in 34 regular-season games for the Komets, going 23-8-3 with a .916 save percentage, a 2.77 goals-against average and three shutouts. In the playoffs, he was 3-4 with a .913 SP and a 2.46 GAA, as the Komets were upset by the Wheeling Nailers in the first round.
Harvey has played 14 games in the higher-level American Hockey League with San Jose, since completing his college career with the University of New Brunswick in 2020. Conventional wisdom had been he’d sign an AHL contract for this season and perhaps be assigned to Fort Wayne; instead, he’ll play for HC Bolzano’s coach, Glen Hanlon, a former Detroit Red Wings goalie.
The Komets have one goalie under contract -- Rylan Toth, a rookie out of the University of British Columbia -- though they should get another through their new affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.