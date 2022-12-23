The Komets are, undoubtedly, looking forward to seeing the Kalamazoo Wings again.
Fort Wayne dominated the long-awaited first meeting of the season between the geographic rivals – winning 6-1 Thursday night at Memorial Coliseum – and they have nine more meetings among the remaining 48 games. The Komets (11-8-5) have won six straight.
In the first period, Fort Wayne captain Anthony Petruzzelli netted a power-play goal, thanks to a Mark Rassell setup, and Filip Engarås scored on a breakaway after a Stefano Giliati no-look pass.
Fort Wayne outscored Kalamazoo 3-0 in the second period, getting two goals from Rassell, who redirected an Adam Brubacher shot after a Luka Burzan faceoff win and also scored off a rebound. The Komets turned another faceoff into a goal, when Joshua Winquist’s draw set up defenseman Alex Peters to bat the puck out of midair and flick a shot top-shelf.
In the third, Shawn Boudrias stickhandled to a goal with the man-advantage, as Fort Wayne was 2 for 4 on power plays and Kalamazoo was 0 for 1.
Winquist extended his point-scoring streak to 11 games. Tye Felhaber extended his to seven games.
Rylan Parenteau overcame an early Max Humitz goal and stopped 29 of 30 shots, as Fort Wayne played two men short of a full 19-player lineup. For Kalamazoo (12-11-2), Hunter Vorva stopped 22 of 27 shots over 33:27 and his replacement, Evan Cormier, turned away 18 of 19.
“We went down early and, obviously, it just shows the resilience of this team,” Parenteau said. “It’s easy for a team to get discouraged when some things are going against you a bit, being down bodies, but I think it shows the character in the room that we just rallied together and just went with the next-man-up mentality. Everybody was ready to go tonight and it showed on the scoreboard.”
The game was originally supposed to be played Friday, but it was moved up to try and avoid the impending winter storm. The attendance announced – 6,681 – represented the number of tickets out for what would have been a Friday game, but there were likely less than 3,000 fans in the building.
“Hockey is a roller coaster,” said Rassell, whose team’s hot streak began on the heels of its worst 18-game start since joining the ECHL in 2012. “There are 72 games a season and there are ups and downs. Right now, we’re on an up and it feels good. We’ve got the perfect amount of superstitions going on in the room, but not too many where it gets too ridiculous.
“Mentally, we were thrown a curveball with the game being pulled forward a day and it’s just doing the right things in practice and doing the right things away from the rink. … When you watch the way that we play, it hasn’t changed over the last six games and those things are working for us. We’ve done it as a group and if we do keep playing that way, it will lead to success.”
Newly acquired defenseman Adam Samuelsson hadn’t yet arrived, due to travel concerns, after Fort Wayne dealt defenseman Benjamin Gagné to the Tulsa Oilers for him Tuesday. The Komets had only five healthy defensemen: Blake Siebenaler, Joe Masonius, Peters, Brubacher and Daniel Maggio.
They were without injured forwards Matt Alvaro, Matthew Boudens and Tristan Pelletier, defensemen Marcus McIvor and Scott Allan, and goalie Colton Point. Defenseman Jacob Graves, acquired from the Atlanta Gladiators on Dec. 15 to complete the trade of Kaid Oliver, is expected to arrive next week after dealing with some undisclosed family matters.
The Komets don’t play until 7:30 p.m. Wednesday against the Toledo Walleye at the Coliseum. Both of Fort Wayne’s current goalies, Parenteau and newly signed Max Milosek, began the season with Toledo, lending an element of intrigue to the impending game between bitter rivals.
Notes: Public address announcer Larry Schmitt sang the national anthem for the first time. … The referee was Trevor Wohlford. … Orlando Solar Bears forward Hunter Fejes played his first game of the season, after recovering from Hodgkin’s Lymphoma that nearly took his life. He set up the goal that forced overtime, as the Solar Bears defeated the visiting Jacksonville Icemen 3-2 … Kalamazoo’s Anthony Collins appeared to score a goal at the end of the second period, but it was waved off when video review revealed it came after the final buzzer. … Kalamazoo played at home Wednesday, rallying from a 3-0 deficit to defeat the Cincinnati Cyclones 4-3 in overtime.