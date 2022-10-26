Komets forward Matt Alvaro showed last season that he was gritty, defensively sound and, probably more than anything, capable of producing big offensive numbers.
He had 21 goals, third most on the team, and 43 points in 65 games, then added one goal and four points in seven playoff games. Those statistics were made all the more impressive because there was nothing on his résumé to suggest he was capable of it, especially as a rookie.
Heading into this season, though, Alvaro wasn’t focusing on becoming the Komets’ offensive leader, per se, as much as he just wanted to be a guy who could be relied upon in all facets of the game.
“When you go into a season focusing on, you know, ‘I’ve got to score this many goals and get this many assists,’ I think you kind of get caught up and you lose the process a bit. That’s where you can have trouble,” Alvaro said. “So I’m just going into it trying to be the best player I can be and to be a great option for the coaches to use in every situation.”
The Komets’ 71st season is off to a rancid start; they opened with a 7-5 road loss to the Indy Fuel on Friday, then followed with a 7-2 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Saturday at Memorial Coliseum.
Alvaro, 26, had the opener’s first goal: Stationed at the bottom of the right circle, during a power play, he accepted a Stefano Giliati pass from behind the net and blasted it home. Late in Saturday’s game, he got a major penalty for charging, the latest evidence that he plays a hard-nosed brand of hockey (he had 92 penalty minutes last season).
Alvaro skated at the University of Vermont from 2016 to 2020, totaling 18 goals and 51 points in 123 games.
It’s not unusual for a player with modest college numbers to become more statistically productive in the professional ranks, and Alvaro is a prime example. He attributed the boost in scoring to a number of things, such as Vermont’s defensive-minded style; its a difficult schedule in Hockey East; how he was utilized on the ice; and playing fewer games than he does now in the ECHL.
He played two games with the ECHL’s Orlando Solar Bears between 2020 and 2021, then signed with the Komets.
“I knew in the back of mind going into the pros, I knew what I could offer – play at both ends of the ice – and it was about getting a good opportunity and making the most of it here,” said Alvaro, whose Komets play host to the Savannah Ghost Pirates, an ECHL expansion team, on Friday and Saturday at the Coliseum.
The Komets had a bevy of stars last year – including league MVP and leading scorer Will Graber – and he was overshadowed at times. He didn’t win the team’s Rookie of the Year award; that went to defenseman Connor Corcoran.
“I don’t look at it much from a numbers standpoint, though obviously I had a pretty great statistical year,” Alvaro said. “I look at it more as being a player that the coaching staff can trust in every situation – that’s my goal.
“Whether it’s penalty kill or power play, 6-on-5 or 5-on-6 at the end of the game, whenever I can come up big in those moments to help the team, that’s where I’m at. When you play the right way both sides of the puck, the numbers come.”
Alvaro is as driven as anyone on the roster by the way last season ended – with a loss in overtime of Game 7 of the first round to the underdog Wheeling Nailers – after Fort Wayne had captured the Kelly Cup in 2021.
He’s one of 12 players who came back to the Komets this season, though skaters such as Graber, Shawn Szydlowski, Connor Jones, Kellen Jones, Zach Pochiro and Zach Tolkinen have moved on to other teams, other leagues or retired.
“We had a great locker room and a great group of guys,” Alvaro said. “But we put ourselves behind the 8-ball in that series early, obviously, and unfortunately we weren’t able to mount the comeback even though it went all the way down to Game 7 and overtime. One bounce here, one bounce there, it could have gone either way, but it was on us to not put ourselves in that situation where it would come down to a Game 7.”
During the summer, Alvaro, 5-foot-9, 181 pounds, spent a lot of time working on his strength and speed – he probably did more skating work than he ever had before – and hopes his offseason efforts help him make an even bigger impact this season, through scoring or other means.
“Every year, you have to reinvent yourself a little bit,” Alvaro said. “I think for me, in order to play the way that I feel like I’m successful and capable of, I have to be in really good shape and strong as an undersized forward.”