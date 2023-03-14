When forward Matthew Boudens rejoined the Komets in the playoffs last year, it was like a shot of adrenaline. It didn’t take him long to goad Matthew Quercia into a penalty and energize a Fort Wayne team that had dropped the first two games of the series at home and was in desperation mode at Wheeling, West Virginia.
The Komets eventually lost in seven games to the Wheeling Nailers, but a lesson was reinforced: Boudens, who scored twice in the series, can be a player who sets the tone for Fort Wayne – especially when the snow melts and the playoff arrive.
“This is the fun part of the year, when games mean that much more, so I’m glad I’m back healthy,” Boudens said Tuesday. “I’m looking forward to this little stretch and making a run in the playoffs.”
Boudens has had a circuitous road to good health. He began last season as the Komets’ captain but was called up early by the American Hockey League’s Henderson Silver Knights. He was absent from Fort Wayne for 65 games, playing only 30 times for the Silver Knights because of a forearm injury he suffered in the AHL.
He was able to rejoin the Komets, who had named Anthony Petruzzelli captain in his absence, and put off surgery on his arm until after last season was complete. He came into training camp last fall thinking a full campaign was ahead, but he played only 15 games before injuries – including one to his adductor and a sports hernia – forced him to miss 31 games, beginning Dec. 5, as he rehabilitated.
“That was a difficult time watching the team from the sidelines, rehabbing and cheering them on,” Boudens said. “Obviously, not even travelling with the team, that was tough. But it’s nice being healthy and I’m just ready to make an impact.”
He returned to the lineup Feb. 24 and has two assists, a minus-3 rating and 36 penalty minutes, as the Komets (29-22-6 overall) have gone 4-5-0. While Boudens has a penchant for scoring big goals, offense isn’t necessarily his bread-and-butter; he hits, antagonizes, fights, takes faceoffs and is a vocal leader, now as an alternate captain.
“I wanted to bring a sense of leadership to the locker room. It was great to be back in there with the guys and travelling. I want to be a presence out there each night,” said Boudens, 29, who assisted head coach Ben Boudreau behind the bench for some games while injured. “I struggled at the start of the year defensively, but I want to be a guy who can be relied on defensively and bring that two-way game. This time of year, it’s all about competing and these games mean a lot. So, I’m excited to be back in the lineup and hopefully make a difference for us.”
In 129 games with the Komets – including their run to the 2021 Kelly Cup in his second season out of the University of New Brunswick – Boudens has 27 goals, 59 points, a minus-21 rating and 268 penalty minutes. This season, he has three goals, eight points, a minus-17 rating and 65 penalty minutes.
Fort Wayne, which seems poised to capture at least the fourth and final playoff spot in the Central Division, has 15 games remaining to catch up to the third-place Indy Fuel. The Komets face the Kalamazoo Wings (23-30-4) at 7 p.m. Friday at Kalamazoo, Michigan.
“It was tough offseason and a tough start to this season for me, but I’m looking forward to having some success here coming down the stretch,” Boudens said.
Notes: The ECHL levied no suspensions on the Komets, whose 6-2 loss Sunday to the Fuel culminated with criticism of referee Sam Heidemann, who assessed six misconducts to Fort Wayne and was accused, by Boudreau, of directing profanity toward Oliver Cooper. The ECHL didn’t disclose if fines were levied or if Heidemann, who was part of a two-referee crew with Chad Ingalls, will continue to work Fort Wayne games. “I have addressed this with Fort Wayne and the officials, and everything has been handled internally,” ECHL senior vice-president of hockey operations Joe Ernst said. … The Komets’ Matt Alvaro was selected ECHL Player of the Week, after he had two goals and eight points in three games.