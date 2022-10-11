Forward Shawn Boudrias and goaltender Colton Point have been released by the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors and are rejoining the Komets.
Boudrias, 23, had 19 goals and 41 points in 57 games last season for the Komets, but he suffered a season-ending knee injury just before the playoffs began. He’s got four games of AHL experience in 2020-21 with the Iowa Wild and certainly could be called back to the AHL this season.
Point, 24, who is on an AHL contract with the Condors, is likely to be recalled, too, after he played five AHL games last season (with the Texas Stars) and 19 ECHL games (with the Idaho Steelheads).
The Komets have three goalies on their roster, including rookies Owen Savory and Rylan Toth.
If you’re unfamiliar, Point was signed by the Komets before he inked his AHL deal, so Fort Wayne can keep his ECHL rights beyond this season and they now get him at a discount against the ECHL salary cap.
On the letters
We know that Anthony Petruzzelli is the Komets’ captain. Coach Ben Boudreau confirmed that Marcus McIvor will be an alternate again.
Beyond that, nothing has been finalized.
I would assume Blake Siebenaler could wear an A, as he has before, but much could depend on the guys in Bakersfield. If Matthew Boudens, a former Komets captain, plays in Fort Wayne then he could get a letter. Oliver Cooper would warrant consideration, as well.
Stefano Giliati, the Komets’ oldest player at 35, could be a choice, too.
It wouldn’t be surprising to see Boudreau have three alternate captains.
Congrats to a former Komet
Former Komets player Alex Belzile has been named captain of the AHL's Laval Rocket. He's played 13 NHL games with Montreal.