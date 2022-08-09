The Komets’ affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers is already paying off.
The Oilers’ affiliate in the Triple-A level American Hockey League, the Bakersfield Condors, signed forwards Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell to one-year, two-way contracts Tuesday, setting up their possible – perhaps even likely – returns to Fort Wayne.
Boudens began last season as the Komets’ captain, but spent 30 games with the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights. When Boudens returned to Fort Wayne for the playoffs, Anthony Petruzzelli had taken over the captaincy, which he’s slated to keep this season.
Boudens, 28, joined the Komets in 2019 out of the University of New Brunswick, where he won three Canadian national championships. He was part of the Komets’ 2001 Kelly Cup championship team, and had seven goals and 13 points in nine Fort Wayne games last season, including two goals in five playoff games. With Henderson, Boudens had five assists and 45 penalty minutes.
Rymsha, 24, played 11 games last season with Fort Wayne, all in the regular season, totaling 10 goals, 18 points and a plus-16 rating. In 49 games with the AHL’s Hershey Bears, he had one goal and nine points, adding an assist in three postseason games.
Rymsha also played for Fort Wayne in 2019-20 – he had nine goals and 17 points in 24 games that season – and spent 2020-21 with the AHL’s Ontario Reign. He also played one game with the NHL’s Los Angeles Kings, after spending time on its taxi squad that season.
Rassell joined the Komets last spring fresh out of UNB, and immediately became one of their most dangerous scorers. He had one goal and two points in two regular-season games, then four goals and six points in six playoff games, as Fort Wayne lost to the Wheeling Nailers in the first round.
Fort Wayne was affiliated last season with the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights, who ended the relationship after four years to partner with the ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates, an expansion team. The Oilers were affiliated with the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder before parting for Fort Wayne.
Bakersfield is coached by former Komets coach Colin Chaulk, who captained Fort Wayne to five Cups.
The Condors also signed forward Samuel Dove-McFalls to a two-way contract. He was a member of UNB’s 2019 national championship team, along with Boudens and Rassell, and played there until last season. Dove-McFalls, 25, also skated in 11 games with the AHL’s Grand Rapids Griffins, totaling one goal and four points last season. He was a fourth-round NHL draft pick of the Philadelphia Flyers in 2015.
The Komets have 18 players signed for this season, which begins Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis: forwards Oliver Cooper, Tyler Busch, Anthony Petruzzelli, Matt Alvaro, Kaid Oliver, Shawn Boudrias, Jordan Martel, Stefano Giliati, David Thomson, Liam Van Loon and Sam Babintsev; defensemen Blake Siebenaler, Marc-Antoine Pepin, D.J. King, Marcus McIvor, Aiden Jamieson and Clark Hiebert; and goaltender Rylan Toth.
Nine of them were with the Komets last season, and Boudens, Rymsha and Rassell could bring that number to 12.
Notes: Brandon Naurato, who played for the Komets in 2010-11, became the interim head coach at the University of Michigan on Sunday, after it fired the embattled Mel Pearson. Naurato, 37, had two goals and six points in 19 Fort Wayne games. He was released in Fort Wayne through a series of moves that enabled Chaulk to return from Europe and regain the captaincy from Guy Dupuis. Naurato then signed with the rival Dayton Gems. … Wheeling signed goaltender Mario Culina, who played last season for Fort Wayne as a rookie out of Brock University.