Perseverance, tenacity, resilience.
However you choose to describe it, the Komets had it Sunday when Drake Rymsha’s overtime goal, off the rebound of a Tye Felhaber shot, cinched a 6-5 victory over the Kalamazoo Wings at Memorial Coliseum.
“We didn’t let anything stop us. We kept going. There was no such thing as a roadblock,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “We played 60 minutes-plus, the same way, hard, every shift. I don’t know if they had a shot in the last (nine) minutes after they tied it up. They kept hanging on, hanging on, hanging on, but we found a way.”
It was the Komets’ 10th victory in their last 12 games and an improvement over Saturday, when a dreadful, unenergetic start led to a 7-5 loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones in front of a packed crowd at the Coliseum.
“We understand as a team that how we played last night, coming out in front of a packed house, was nowhere good enough for what our standards are here in Fort Wayne,” Boudreau said. “Finding a way to bounce back and show the effort, playing as a team, I thought we left everything out on the ice. We gave everything of ourselves. We played for one another.”
Fort Wayne got two goals from Shawn Boudrias, who has 10 goals and 15 points in his last 10 games, not including the game he played for Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League on Wednesday.
Stefano Giliati, Tristan Pelletier and Joe Masonius also scored for the Komets (25-16-6), now eight points back of the Indy Fuel for third place in the Central Division with three games in hand. Rymsha had two assists.
In front of 7,823 fans, Fort Wayne’s Colton Point stopped 22 of 27 shots to win his first start since Dec. 9, shortly before he suffered a head injury in practice.
“(Saturday), we didn’t like. That was unacceptable for us,” said Rymsha, whose Komets are only 9-8-6 at the Coliseum and 16-8-0 on the road, including Friday’s 5-4 come-from-behind victory at Cincinnati.
“This was Pointer’s first start in 2½ months and we wanted to put the effort in for him. We just took the punches as they come. We’re a team that doesn’t flinch. We’re going to keep fighting no matter what, and I think we’ve shown that this weekend. Even with the loss (Saturday), we came back and kept swinging. It was a good overall weekend for the team.”
Fort Wayne’s Samuel Dove-McFalls didn’t find the net, ending his goal-scoring streak at six games, which is tied for the second longest in the ECHL this season.
For Kalamazoo (20-25-4), which is in sixth place in the division and arrived off back-to-back home victories over the Fuel, Evan Cormier stopped 42 of 48 shots and remained winless in his last 14 starts.
Kalamazoo’s Matheson Iacopelli opened the scoring 6:36 into the first period, after he and Luke Morgan stole the puck from Fort Wayne’s Jacob Graves along the boards. Boudrias answered with a power-play goal, off a rebound, at 9:54. (Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power plays and Kalamazoo was 0 for 3.)
Boudrias scored again, at 17:51, following a Masonius cross-ice pass, making it 2-1 Fort Wayne. Masonius got in position to make the play by speeding along the boards and stickhandling past Brandon Saigeon.
Point came up with a big save early in the second period, diving forward to chest away an Iacopelli shot from the right circle during a power play, but Point was defenseless to stop a redirected shot off the stick of Franco Sproviero at 2:08.
Fort Wayne’s Giliati swiveled to deposit the rebound of a Rymsha shot into the net at 4:47, but the Wings scored again at 7:18, when a weird hop of the puck off the boards helped set up a Coale Norris shot.
Pelletier answered just 28 seconds later for a 4-3 lead off the rebound of a Matt Alvaro shot.
Masonius netted a 50-footer to make it 5-3 at 12:55, though the Wings’ Norris answered right back at 14:03, on the heels of a Fort Wayne turnover in the corner.
Point preserved the Komets’ one-goal lead with a glove save on Ryan Cook, at the end of a 2-on-1 rush, 3:53 into the third period. Cook atoned, though, with a shot from the blue line that beamed through a multitude of players, including Point, to make it 5-all at 11:47.
“Even though we gave up five goals, I thought we were great defensively limiting them to only 27 shots,” Boudreau said. “Calling a spade a spade, Kalamazoo is not the same team we saw a few weeks ago. They got a lot of new players and just beat (maybe) the top team in the division back-to-back games, and that’s not easy. They’re playing well. To have that victory, to have our guys find a way to play like that, and have your leaders lead and the guys who are expected to actually score score, that’s a great game. And I’m sure it’s a big relief for Colton Point for his first win in 2½ months.”
Rymsha’s goal came after he overplayed in the puck in the neutral zone, costing Fort Wayne an odd-man rush. A few passes landed the puck on the stick of Felhaber, who took a shot, leapt to catch his rebound, dropped the puck on the ice and shot again. Rymsha got to the rebound for the goal, his third in the last four games.
Notes: Cincinnati’s Jalen Smereck was suspended, pending an ECHL review, for a game misconduct he received late in the Cyclones’ 7-5 victory Saturday over the Komets. Smereck was ejected for verbal abuse of a linesman before a faceoff. … The Komets’ Matthew Boudens missed a 30th straight game, and Oliver Cooper a second, both with undisclosed injuries. Boudens was behind the bench, helping Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault. … The referees were Chad Ingalls and Trevor Wohlford. … The Komets next play 10:30 a.m. Wednesday against the South Carolina Stingrays at North Charleston, South Carolina.