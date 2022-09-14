If goaltender Colton Point indeed lands with the Komets this season, he’ll come at a significant financial discount.
The Komets and Bakersfield Condors, who are in the higher-level American Hockey League, are both affiliates of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers and the Condors signed Point to a two-way AHL contract Wednesday.
The Komets had signed Point on Aug. 22.
If Point is assigned to Fort Wayne, he’ll count only $525 against the $14,610 weekly salary cap because of his new AHL deal – not bad for a potential No. 1 goalie, though Fort Wayne also has well-regarded rookie goalies Owen Savory and Rylan Toth coming to camp, too.
It’s unclear if Bakersfield has another goalie slated to come to Fort Wayne in addition to, or instead of, Point, who has 29 games of AHL experience.
I don't know if this was the plan all along, for the Condors to sign Point to improve their depth chart, or if they did it as a favor to alleviate Fort Wayne's cap situation (something other affiliates have done for other ECHL teams often). I'm guessing the latter, but that's just a guess.