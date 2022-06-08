Ben Boudreau will be back for a fourth season with the Komets, the team announced today, and Olivier Legault will again be his assistant coach.
“Ben Boudreau back as head coach is good news for all Komet fans,” general manager David Franke said. “I enjoy working with Ben in all phases of the club. Ben is a tireless worker, passionate and gets the Komet culture in Fort Wayne.”
Terms of the deal weren't disclosed.
"It’s great that it’s official," Boudreau said tonight. "We were told pretty early on by ownership that we would be returning as coaches and the second you’re told that verbally, it kind of erases any doubt as to what your future in the city is.
"For us, it was just a matter of the housekeeping and putting pen to paper. When both sides want the same things, it tends to lend itself to much easier negotiations."
Since the Komets’ season ended with a Game 7 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers in the first round of the playoffs May 3, all indications had been that Boudreau, 37, wanted to return and that the Komets wanted him back.
There had been a drawn out process last summer as Boudreau and the Komets worked out a contract extension – in that time he interviewed with at least one other hockey team – and no one was particularly interested in another prolonged process, especially after the Komets’ early exit from the postseason this year signaled a potential rebuild of the roster.
However, it's sounding more and more like a solid nucleus of players will return.
"We’ve had some good conversations with some players here," Boudreau said. "And we found a way to ink a few different contracts. So we’re going to be excited to announce them on the first day of free agency (June 15)."
Boudreau has a 100-64-20 regular-season record, a 12-8 playoff mark, and won the Kelly Cup in 2021.
Legault has been his assistant the entire way, stepping in to coach one game this season when Boudreau was ill, winning 4-2 at Iowa in March.
“Olivier has been a very good assistant coach for the last several years,” Franke said. “He knows the Komet way and he’s 100% committed to the Komet organization. Olivier runs the penalty kill and coaches the defensemen. He is also heavily involved in the recruiting process. It has been fun watching Olivier develop as a coach.”
The building of next season’s team will begin in earnest June 15, when the Komets must turn in a season-ending roster of up to 20 players. That starts a two-week period in which the Komets can re-sign players before they have to use their eight qualifying offers to preserve exclusive negotiating rights.
Forwards Connor Jones and Kellen Jones, and defenseman Willie Corrin, have already announced their retirements. More could be coming.