The American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors signed defenseman Adam Brubacher to a two-way contract, setting up his possible return to the Komets this season.
Brubacher, 26, who was assigned to the Komets last season by the AHL’s Abbotsford Canucks, had three goals and nine points in 20 games for Fort Wayne, including two goals in seven playoff games.
In the AHL, he had one goal and three points in 20 games.
This summer, the Komets affiliated with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers. The Condors, coached by former Komets captain Colin Chaulk, are one step up in the Oilers’ feeder system.
Bakersfield already signed Mathew Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell – each played last season with Fort Wayne – and they, too, could be assigned to Fort Wayne at this point. Including the four players signed by Bakersfield, there’s now potential for 13 players to be back with the Komets from last season.