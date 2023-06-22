Jesse Kallechy had just completed his fourth season as a professional hockey player when his coach with the Huntsville Havoc, Glenn Detulleo, called him in for an exit interview. Detulleo floated the idea of Kallechy getting into coaching, perhaps as his assistant.
“I was still in the player’s mindset, but I knew if I didn’t take the job it might not be there again,” Kallechy said, reflecting on that 2015 conversation. “My hockey career as a player, it probably stalled out where it needed to be. This was a chance to take a next step in my life and I was really honored that he gave me that opportunity.”
Being realistic, Kallechy probably wasn’t going to win any championships as a goalie. But as a coach, maybe.
“I was an average goalie, but I was an excellent teammate. I was a good glue guy,” he said, chuckling.
Eight years later, Kallechy has won three championships and now taken on one of the most coveted jobs in minor-league hockey, that of head coach of the Komets.
At 33, he’s the third- youngest coach in the Komets’ 72-year history. Since Detulleo nudged him from the ice to the bench, Kallechy has developed an identity as a solid recruiter of hard-working players and as an intuitive defensive-minded coach.
He and Detulleo teamed up for a championship in the Southern Professional Hockey League in 2018. Kallechy then took the head-coaching job with the SPHL’s Fayetteville Marksmen, who had been the worst team in the league, and was named coach of the year after leading them to 31-6-9 record in the pandemic-shortened 2019-20 season. Kallechy then moved up to the ECHL as Brad Ralph’s assistant with the Florida Everblades, who won Kelly Cups in 2022 and 2023.
Kallechy doesn’t seem to spend much time worrying about the past, such was the case when he suddenly jumped from playing to coaching. He looks to the challenges ahead, monumental as they may seem, and figures out the best path to success. And with the Komets, there are challenges galore. Not the least of them are expectations that are incredibly – perhaps unfairly – high.
The Komets haven’t missed the playoffs since 2013, their first season in the ECHL, when Al Sims was last behind the bench. His replacement, Gary Graham, reached two conference finals in six years, but that wasn’t good enough to keep the job. Ben Boudreau won a Kelly Cup in 2021 and managed the team through unprecedented obstacles during the pandemic, but that wasn’t good enough either.
Komets management might deny it, but it seems Kallechy’s job description is this: Compete for a Kelly Cup every year (and just making the postseason annually doesn’t qualify); be a very good team at Memorial Coliseum (unlike last season when the Komets were 15-14-7 at home); and deliver good performances in key games, such as New Year’s Eve, Thanksgiving and whenever the Toledo Walleye is in town.
Coaches in ECHL cities like Kalamazoo, Michigan, or Wichita, Kansas, can have job security without sniffing the playoffs. But Kallechy has little room for error – the Komets have won 10 championships, including six in the last 20 years – and he’s OK with the scrutiny he’s about to endure. He’d better be.
“Truthfully, nobody is going to put more pressure on winning than myself,” he said. “I get it, everybody wants to win a Kelly Cup, and that’s all I want to do. I got a taste of that these last two years (with Florida) and the truth is, every year that you do it, it gets better and it’s even sweeter. I want to win every game. I want to put a team on the ice that the fans are proud of, that the city is proud of, that our ownership and our staff can be proud of.
“The pressure is just something that’s going to be there and I wouldn’t want it any other way.”
After he was introduced as the Komets’ 30th head coach Wednesday, it seemed Kallechy was in tune with the obvious problems that dogged Boudreau over the last two seasons. Kallechy spoke of the need for consistency every night, promised to assemble a big, physical team and asserted that defense was the key to winning. To be fair, every coach says that.
The Komets had players last season in their 30s, such as Stefano Giliati and Daniel Maggio, and I asked Kallechy, who is five years younger than Boudreau, if he feels he’s able to connect with ECHL players on a different level. The answer was insightful, even though Kallechy said his communication strengths have less to do with his age than a belief that in-person conversation is pivotal.
“In today’s day and age, anytime you can have face to face with these players, who are glued to their phones and computers, you need to be able to spend time with them at the rink and have conversations,” Kallechy said. “Sometimes when guys aren’t playing well or maybe they’re slumping, sometimes it’s not even (about something) hockey related, it’s something off ice, and if you don’t talk to them then you don’t know that stuff.”
It’s worth noting that one of the things that led to Boudreau’s downfall in Fort Wayne was his inability to solve some cliques in the locker room. While the Komets came together in April, taking the favored Cincinnati Cyclones to a Game 7 before bowing out of the first round of the playoffs, the factions played a part in the up-and-down performances throughout the regular season.
With ECHL teams able to begin signing players today, Kallechy acknowledged that the Komets must make up ground on teams that have been going full force for weeks in planning their roster.
He’s got more resources at his disposal than ever before, has oodles of knowledge from working for three years with the ECHL’s top coach, Ralph, and no one doubts Kallechy’s penchant for the X’s and O’s, so the question is this: Can he recruit a roster talented enough to win a Kelly Cup and manage it to a level of sustained success that Graham and Boudreau could not?
“We’re going to establish a way that we play, a work ethic and a standard that’s not negotiable, 200 feet of the ice,” Kallechy said. “We’ll get there. Right now, we’re in Step 1 and that’s probably 10 steps down the road.”
With the bar set so high, every step will be scrutinized. Kallechy seems ready for that and confident the results will be there. They’d better be, because it seems as if it’s championship or bust in these parts.
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. He can be reached at jcohn@jg.net, 260-461-8429 or on social media @sportsicohn.