What has Alex Peters brought to the Komets’ lineup?
“Everything,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “Confidence. Experience. Leadership.”
So far, there’s really no arguing with Boudreau’s analysis. Peters, a 26-year-old defenseman, has one goal and four points in three games for the Komets (7-8-5), whose play at both ends of the ice has markedly improved since his arrival.
“He leads by example on and off the ice,” Boudreau said. “He knows how to say the right things. He’s very self-aware. You don’t have to coach him as much as you would a younger defenseman; he’s aware of his mistakes and he’s buying into the systems. It’s an instant shot of adrenaline for the back end, but the team has a little more belief now that we’ve got some experience, some size, and some players who can move the puck.”
A whirlwind of moves since Dec. 3 have taken the Komets back to relevancy. They received defenseman Adam Brubacher and forward Filip Engarås from Bakersfield of the higher-level American Hockey League; acquired forwards Luka Burzan and Neil Robinson in trades; brought in goalie Kevin Resop from Quad City of the Southern Professional Hockey League; traded away forward Jordan Martel and defenseman Clark Hiebert; and cut defenseman Marc-Antoine Pépin and forward Louie Rowe.
Also, on Thursday, they got defenseman Jacob Graves from the Atlanta Gladiators, completing the offseason trade of forward Kaid Oliver. Graves gives the Komets four veterans, including Stefano Giliati, Joshua Winquist and Daniel Maggio, and that’s the maximum they can use in games.
The acquisition of Peters, 6-foot-4, 220 pounds, may have been the most significant move so far. Defensively, he’s physical and reliable, which has taken the pressure off Fort Wayne’s goalies, and offensively he’s opportunistic. He scored in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones, thanks to a Winquist crossing pass, and Peters set up Anthony Petruzzelli’s winning goal in Sunday’s 4-3 overtime victory over the Toledo Walleye.
“I’m coming to Fort Wayne and just trying to help the team win,” Peters said. “We’ve got a great group of guys and I’ll try to help out any way that I can. The coaching staff has been great to me, and the guys have been great to me, really welcoming me in, and I’m just trying to come in and play the best that I can and help the team get a win and see how it goes.”
Peters played for the ECHL’s Wichita Thunder from 2020 to 2022, alongside Graves, and was a formidable foe in Fort Wayne’s semifinal victory of their Kelly Cup-winning 2021 season.
“Some tough games, too, back in the playoffs,” Peters said.
Peters played 19 games last season with the Bakersfield Condors, signed an AHL contract in the summer, and has appeared in 13 AHL games this season. With the Condors, he has three goals and nine points in his career.
The Condors had wanted to send Peters to Fort Wayne sooner, but the Komets needed to get his ECHL rights from the Thunder, which they did Dec. 7 for future considerations and an undisclosed amount of cash.
Even though Peters has a history of being a leader – he captained the Thunder – he didn’t come in thinking he’d be the alpha dog with Fort Wayne.
“The leadership group here is already such a good group,” he said. “Honestly, the entire room has been nothing but open to me coming in, making sure I’m comfortable, and it’s been a great transition. I don’t think there’s much issue there when it comes to leadership. I just come in and try to do my job, try to lead by example, and work hard each day. At the end of the day, I’m just happy to be here in Fort Wayne.”
Peters’ transition back to ECHL hockey has been smoothed by many familiar faces; Komets such as Tye Felhaber, Shawn Boudrias and Oliver Cooper were in training camp with the Condors. He’s also excited to be playing with, instead of against, the Komets’ players from the University of New Brunswick. Peters played his college hockey at St. Mary’s University, which is in Halifax, Nova Scotia, from 2017 to 2020, and UNB was a conference rival so he faced Cooper, Marcus McIver, Matthew Boudens, Mark Rassell, Rylan Parenteau and Benjamin Gagné.
“They (UNB) were the best team in the conference for almost the entire time I was there, and it was always a battle against them,” Peters said. “It’s honestly really nice to be on their side.”
Something Peters appreciates about the former UNB players is that “they know how to win,” and he would like the Komets to build on their back-to-back victories starting 7:30 p.m. today, when they face the Cyclones (13-3-4) at the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati.
The Komets will be without goalie Colton Point, who suffered an injury in practice this week and was placed on injured reserve.