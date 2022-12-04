On normal nights, rallying from three goals down to salvage a point would be treated with some rah-rah rhetoric at Memorial Coliseum
Not Sunday, after a 5-4 overtime loss to the Cincinnati Cyclones. Not when the Komets dropped to 1-3-5 at Memorial Coliseum – ever think you’d see that? – and not when the first period was that dreadful.
“We’ve got to have 19 guys playing the same way,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “And we did for the majority of the second and the third, but the start was our deathbed right there.”
Dec. 15 is a common demarcation date for knowing if an ECHL team has got it. Right now, the Komets don’t seem to and it feels like we’re on course for another on-the-fly rebuild, something the Komets have done well before.
So far this season, the Komets have made mostly minor moves, such as signing Joe Masonius and Daniel Maggio. The most eye-popping may have been D.J. King to Norfolk for the rights to forward Jared Thomas, who has been sitting out this season (but the Komets are probably begging at this point for him to suit up).
“Whatever we’ve got right now, it’s not working. So absolutely, personnel changes, we’re looking,” Boudreau said. “The youth on our defense, right now, we’re being exposed and we need to get some experience back there. Our goalies right now, we’re at the bottom of the categories and, collectively, we need everybody on the same page.”
Boudreau has been careful to not name names or pin his ire on any specific players in interviews. He talks often about everyone having a part in the Komets’ 5-7-5 start to this season, which puts them in fifth place in the Central Division.
I can tell you that there is a general frustration within the organization in the goaltending; Rylan Parenteau and Colton Point have sparkled at times, but not come up with the big saves at crucial spots, such as the one in which Parenteau allowed a 45-foot goal to Cincinnati’s Matej Pekar in the third period Sunday. Parenteau is 2-1-3 with a 4.24 goals-against average and a .848 save percentage. Point, who is on an American Hockey League contract, is 1-3-1 with a 4.76 GAA and a .869 SP. Yes, Ryan Fanti or someone else could arrive from Bakersfield of the AHL, but there’s no way the Komets can rely right now on that saving them in net long-term.
There are some players whose poor numbers stand out. For instance: Matthew Boudens has three goals, six points and a minus-14 rating in 15 games; and Blake Siebenaler, a defenseman, has two goals, five points and a minus-11 rating in 17 games. The bad penalties, well, those are coming from too many to count.
“We want guys to work hard,” Komets president Michael Franke said. “We have players on this team who are proven players at this level. Quite frankly, statistically up to this point, they have done little-to-nothing. These guys have to look themselves in the mirror and say, ‘OK, I can play better.’”
Franke’s ire was mostly directed at the players, not Boudreau and assistant coach Olivier Legault, but added he’d like to see everyone get on the same page.
It’s worth noting that the Komets are owed future considerations by Atlanta, for Kaid Oliver, and Iowa, for Tyler Busch. The Atlanta compensation should be significant.
Beyond that, the Komets should have players of value to trade, if they want to pull the trigger and can find a willing partner with something to give. It's important to remember, the Komets are only two games below .500 and there are 55 remaining regular-season games, so there's plenty of time to ascend the standings, but they haven't really shown any signs this is the squad that's going to compete for a championship.
They have until Friday's road game against the Indy Fuel to try and get this righted.