A whopping 32 players are on the Komets’ roster – a number reached when five players were sent from Bakersfield of the higher-level American Hockey League on Thursday night – and Fort Wayne must get down to about 21 players before the regular season opens.
Coach Ben Boudreau plans to start making cuts today.
In the wake of Friday’s 6-3 preseason loss to the Wheeling Nailers, at WesBanco Arena in Wheeling West Virginia, some of Boudreau’s impending decisions were made more difficult and others much easier.
“At the end of the game, when you put the 60 minutes together, I thought there were some good individual performances and I also thought there were some guys who played themselves off the team, unfortunately.
“As a coach, you want players to make those decisions hard. For the ones who made it easy, they didn’t find a way to make an impact. The guys who are making it harder are doing their jobs here.”
Boudreau, who was pleased overall with Friday's effort despite the score, conceded that most of the Komets’ roster spots are already spoken for. In addition to the returning players like Anthony Petruzzelli or D.J. King, he’s not about to cut big-name newcomers such as Stefano Giliati, Brett Bulmer or Josh Winquist. And of course, guys sent by the Condors or NHL's Edmonton Oilers will be embraced and not sent packing.
We should get a decent idea of who’s still fighting for a job when we see the Komets’ lineup for Sunday’s preseason finale, a 3 p.m. game against the Nailers at Memorial Coliseum.
“For us, there is just a lot of jockeying around to win those depth roles for us,” Boudreau said. “I think the guys who are on the bubble are doing to get an opportunity again on Sunday to play on home ice, I think with some more experienced players around them.”
On Friday, Boudreau used a very inexperienced lineup, wanting to see what his abundance of rookies could do, and got goals from Aiden Jamieson, Liam Van Loon and Louis Rowe.
“Going into it, I knew there was going to be growing pains with us dressing 16 rookies out of 20 players. No question about it,” Boudreau said. “But as the game went along, we started seeing some things come together as far as the structure that we’d been working on all week.”
The Komets outshot the older Wheeling lineup 43-23. And Boudreau was pleased with the goaltending he saw from rookies Owen Savory, who stopped 10 of 11 shots through 30:14 play action, and Rylan Toth, who thwarted 7 of 11, including a Tyler Drevitch penalty shot.
“The goaltending was really good,” Boudreau said. “Owen looked every bit in control and you wouldn’t have known it was his first exhibition game. Rylan came in on a tough situation. Coming in cold, his first goal against was a breakaway. And then there were three back-door tap-ins where he had absolutely no chance. … It was unfortunate for him, but they looked great, to be honest. I’m comfortable with our goaltending and I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”
The Komets also have goaltender Colton Point on the roster, as the presumed No. 1, and Olivier Rodrigue could, perhaps, arrive in Fort Wayne from Bakersfield, too.
None of the five players sent to Fort Wayne on Thursday – Matthew Boudens, Tye Felhaber, Oliver Cooper, Scott Allan or Mark Rassell – played on Friday.
Wheeling goal goals from Griffin Lunn, Brooklyn Kalmikov, Peter Laviolette, Cédric Desruisseaux, Justin Addamo and Bobby Hampton. Wheeling goalie Tommy Nappier stopped all 18 shots he faced in the first 30:14 and Ryan Bedard turned away 22 of 25.
Fort Wayne’s Tristan Pelletier fought Laviolette in the first period, after Pelletier had elbowed Wheeling’s Clay Hanus, and Pelletier received a game misconduct.
Fort Wayne was 1 for 6 on power plays, with Van Loon scoring. Wheeling was 0 for 1 but got a short-handed Laviolette goal.
Notes: Fort Wayne-native Triston Theriot donned a Komets uniform for the first time. … The game was supposed to be streamed on FloHockey but wasn’t because of internet issues at WesBanco Arena. ... The regular season opens this Friday at Indianapolis against the Indy Fuel.