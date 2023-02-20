Cincinnati Cyclones defenseman Jalen Smereck has been suspended two games by the ECHL for an incident late in Saturday's 7-5 victory over the Komets at Memorial Coliseum. Smereck exchanged words with a linesman before a faceoff and was ejected with a game misconduct. He played two games with the Komets in 2017-18.

Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.