The ECHL has announced the finalists for several of its team awards, and the winners will be acknowledged at the summer meetings in Las Vegas on June 29.
The Komets didn’t get much love from the announcement today, only a nomination for the most creative revenue generation of the year.
The fans may be interested in the finalists for Broadcaster of the Year: Adirondack’s Evan Pivnick, Atlanta’s Mike Folta, Iowa’s David Fine, Toledo’s Matt Melzak and Worcester’s Cam McGuire.
Of that list, Fine would get my vote. What I like about his broadcasts are the amount of information he gives you, not just on the Heartlanders but also the opposing team. I learn things every time I listen to him.
However, these are in-house ECHL awards that the media doesn’t get to vote in, which is especially strange because there’s an award for Media/PR Director of the Year.
The ECHL has completed voting on the save of the year and it went to the Toledo Walleye's Billy Christopoulos. Take a look. Nifty.
The votes are IN ✅ The 2022 #ECHL Save of the Year presented by @WarriorHockey goes to Billy Christopoulos of the @ToledoWalleye 🥳 pic.twitter.com/BbEwe0MUc7— ECHL (@ECHL) June 7, 2022
Speaking of Toledo, a reminder that it has a 2-0 deficit in the best-of-7 Kelly Cup finals that continue Wednesday in Estero, Florida. It's tough to imagine the Everblades will drop the 2-3-2 formatted series, but strange things have happened in these playoffs.
What's the key been for the Everblades? Honestly, they've played with a lack of fear. They've gotten in their faces, been physical and locked down on guys such as Brandon Hawkins. They've done the things I thought Wheeling would have done in the division finals. Oh, and great goaltending helps, too.