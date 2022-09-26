The ECHL announced that teams will now be able to dress 19 players -- 17 skaters and two goaltenders -- for games. That's up one from last season, and should be a welcome change for teams who often had to play short-handed because of injuries and call-ups. The Komets, who play in the ECHL, open training camp Oct. 10 at Memorial Coliseum.
ECHL lineups bumped up to 19 players
Justin Cohn
Senior Writer
Justin A. Cohn, senior writer for The Journal Gazette, has covered Fort Wayne sports since 1997. A native of Bloomfield Hills, Michigan, he was named Sportswriter of the Year by the Indiana Sportswriters and Sportscasters Association in 2020.
