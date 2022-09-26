The ECHL announced that teams will now be able to dress 19 players -- 17 skaters and two goaltenders -- for games. That's up one from last season, and should be a welcome change for teams who often had to play short-handed because of injuries and call-ups. The Komets, who play in the ECHL, open training camp Oct. 10 at Memorial Coliseum.

