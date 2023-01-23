Filip Engarås is no longer with the Komets. Garrett Van Wyhe, a rookie out of the University of Michigan, now is.
Engarås, 23,was property of the higher-level American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors, who traded him to the AHL’s Utica Comets for Van Wyhe.
Engarås had five goals and 14 points in 20 games with Fort Wayne, but he didn’t have a point in his last nine games – on the heels of a nine-game points streak.
Van Wyhe, 25, has played one AHL game. In 22 ECHL games with the Adirondack Thunder, he had four goals and six points.
Last season, he had six goals and 12 points in 42 games for the Wolverines. He is headed to Fort Wayne, which released defensemen Carson Vance and Mackenzie Dwyer.
Vance was scoreless in six games. Dwyer was scoreless in five games.
Elsewhere, the ECHL’s Savannah Ghost Pirates have signed 37-year-old defenseman Nick Tuzzolino, who captained the Komets briefly in 2013-14. He had been playing senior hockey in Canada.