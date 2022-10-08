Matthew Boudens and Tye Felhaber were among those who scored for the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors in Friday's 5-1 preseason victory over the San Jose Barracuda in Bakersfield, California.

The Condors and Komets are affiliates of the NHL's Edmonton Oilers, so there are several players with ties to Fort Wayne in Condors training camp.

Boudens, for instance, captained Fort Wayne for some of last season, was signed over the summer by the Condors, and could wind up in Fort Wayne again this season. Felhaber is on a Fort Wayne contract, but he got an invitation to Condors training camp and has been impressing.

Boudens also fought Friday night, as did Oliver Cooper, another player on a Fort Wayne contract. Drake Rymsha, who has an AHL deal, got a misconduct. Mark Rassell, Adam Brubacher and Darien Kielb also played.

For what it's worth, the Condors' goaltenders were Ryan Fanti and Olivier Rodrigue. I believe Rodrigue or Colton Point will end up in Fort Wayne, which opens its training camp Monday at Memorial Coliseum.

Neither of the Fort Wayne players in the Chicago Wolves' AHL camp, Aiden Jamieson nor Clark Hiebert, played in the Wolves' preseason game Friday, a 3-1 loss to Milwaukee.