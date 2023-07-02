Anthony Petruzzelli helped the Komets to a championship, was one of the best two-way forwards in franchise history and certainly one of the most durable, and he became a fan-favorite because of the high-energy style he brought to Memorial Coliseum.
When next season begins, though, Petruzzelli will be with another team.
Petruzzelli, 30, will skate in the United Kingdom for the Guildford Flames, he confirmed Sunday, ending a run of over five years with the Komets.
“I’d been pretty open with the (Komets’) ownership and everyone, and I’d let them know this was a possibility. I know that we are going through a whole rebuild and change and everything that’s going on within the organization,” Petruzzelli said. “I figured, I’m not getting any younger and this might be a good time to go try something new.
“But if it doesn’t work out, they’ve been really good to me in Fort Wayne. (The Komets) told me to just keep them aware of what’s going on and hopefully at some point I’ll be back in a Komet uniform before the end of my career.”
Petruzzelli, who captained the Komets the last 1½ seasons, skated in 370 games for Fort Wayne and never missed time because of injury or illness. The only nights he wasn’t in the lineup came in 2019-20, when he was in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Chicago Wolves.
“Going to a whole other team and not being a Komet, it’s a huge change,” Petruzzelli said. “I’ve known nothing else throughout my professional career with the exception of (an AHL) call-up, but I still considered myself a Komet at that point. It’s going to take a little bit of time to adjust to (playing overseas), but I’m looking forward to it.”
The native of Federal Way, Washington, played in 323 regular-season games with Fort Wayne and totaled 100 goals and 211 points. In 47 playoff games, he had five goals and 16 points.
But that only tells part of the story of a player who was a spark plug on the ice, one of the ECHL’s most reliable defensive forwards and an ambassador for the Komets in the community.
In awards voted on by team staff and reporters, Petruzzelli was named the Komets’ Best Defensive Forward in 2021 and 2022; their Most Improved Player in 2019; Mr. Hustle in 2019 and 2020; and the True Komet for exemplifying team spirit on and off the ice in 2021, 2022 and 2023.
Petruzzelli also won the Bud Gallmeier Award for community service in 2020, thanks largely to his activism in fostering dogs for Fort Wayne Animal Care & Control so they could be adopted. Just last week, he ran a hockey camp for kids at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse. He also owns a home in Fort Wayne and said there’s a good chance he’ll continue to train here in the summers.
The 5-foot-9, 181-pound forward first joined the Komets late in the 2017-18 season, after a four-year career at the University of Vermont. He had three goals in his first four games and helped the Komets to the Western Conference Finals, where they lost in overtime of Game 7 to the eventual-champion Colorado Eagles.
In 2021, he helped the Komets to the Kelly Cup, their first championship since joining the ECHL in 2012. He took over as the team’s captain midway through the 2021-22 campaign, while Matthew Boudens was in the AHL, and Petruzzelli kept the “C” after Boudens returned late that season.
“Fort Wayne has a special place in my heart and I’m going to remember all sorts of things from my time here. From going into Game 7 in overtime at Colorado my first year – the heartbreak and upset there – to winning a championship, these are all things you remember,” Petruzzelli said. “The fact that you get to put on a Komets sweater, and getting a chance to be the captain here in Fort Wayne, with just the history and the legacy that comes with all that, it’s been a great honor. Looking back, it’s something I’ll never forget.”
On the heels of losing in the first round of the playoffs back-to-back years, the Komets announced May 31 they weren’t renewing the contract of coach Ben Boudreau. On June 21, they introduced former Florida Everblades assistant coach Jesse Kallechy as his replacement. Many key players from last season are already confirmed not to be returning, including the team’s MVP, Oliver Cooper, Drake Rymsha, Tye Felhaber and Blake Siebenaler.
The Komets have re-signed forward William Provost and brought in rookie forward Cole Young.
And the AHL’s Bakersfield Condors signed four players Saturday who could wind up in Fort Wayne through the affiliation with the Edmonton Oilers: Connor Corcoran, who was the Komets’ Defenseman of the Year in 2021-22; defenseman Jake Johnson, who impressed late last season after helping Quinnipiac to the NCAA championship; goaltender Tyler Parks, who played 21 games last season with the ECHL’s Atlanta Gladiators, going 13-6-1 with a 2.48 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and one shutout, and also played 21 games with the AHL’s Tucson Roadrunners, going 8-9-2 with a 3.27 GAA and a .888 SP; and forward Cameron Wright, who totaled 29 goals, 63 points and 136 penalty minutes in 64 games for the ECHL’s Utah Grizzlies.