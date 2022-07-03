Hawkins, K's MVP last season, now in 3ICE

Brandon Hawkins skates for the Komets in 2021.

Brandon Hawkins, who was the Komets' MVP in 2021, has had some sick goals. 

What "Hammer" did Saturday in 3ICE – the 3-on-3 league that has former Komets such as J.C. Campagna and Jordon Southorn – might be his best.

Check it out ... 

Hawkins has already re-signed with the Toledo Walleye for next season. And he has burned the Komets with some goals, such as ...

No, I don't know why I called it a backhand at the time. Hey, I was caught up in the moment and so quick to post it that I didn't look closely enough, I guess. (Reminder, Twitter needs an edit function.)

Why is Hawkins still in the ECHL, again? And don't tell me his size.

