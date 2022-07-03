Brandon Hawkins, who was the Komets' MVP in 2021, has had some sick goals.
What "Hammer" did Saturday in 3ICE – the 3-on-3 league that has former Komets such as J.C. Campagna and Jordon Southorn – might be his best.
Check it out ...
"Yep, that's #1."Thanks for the shoutout @SportsCenter 😎 This was absolutely filthy, @B_Hawkins17 pic.twitter.com/PX5NhBm7wx— 3ICE (@3IceHockey) July 3, 2022
Hawkins has already re-signed with the Toledo Walleye for next season. And he has burned the Komets with some goals, such as ...
January 16, 2022
No, I don't know why I called it a backhand at the time. Hey, I was caught up in the moment and so quick to post it that I didn't look closely enough, I guess. (Reminder, Twitter needs an edit function.)
Why is Hawkins still in the ECHL, again? And don't tell me his size.