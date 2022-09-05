Joel Baillargeon, a former NHL player who had a short, yet memorable, stint with the Komets, died at 57 last week in Quebec.
Baillargeon, a left wing, played 20 NHL games with the Winnipeg Jets, who drafted him in the sixth round of the 1983 draft, and the Quebec Nordiques.
He played only four games with the Komets in 1986-87, totaling one goal, two points and 37 penalty minutes. Among that time was a fight with the Indianapolis Checkers’ Marc Magnan at Market Square Arena that continued in the tunnel off the ice.