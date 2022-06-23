Jordan Papirny, who played two regular-season games for the Komets and backed up Samuel Harvey in the playoffs, has signed a contract in the higher-level American Hockey League with the Henderson Silver Knights.
Papirny, 26, stopped 40 of 45 shots for Fort Wayne.
He was with Henderson twice last season but never saw game action.
Henderson and Fort Wayne were both minor-league affiliates of the NHL’s Vegas Golden Knights last season, but Vegas has shifted its ECHL affiliation to the new Savannah Ghost Pirates. The Komets are in search of a new NHL affiliation.
The Komets didn’t hold on to Papirny’s ECHL rights.