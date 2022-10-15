The Komets put together a roster they believe has tons of potential, particularly in its depth, but that’s already being tested.
Forward Brett Bulmer has left the team, citing family reasons, and been placed on team suspension. It’s created an immediate opportunity for other players to show, during Sunday’s 3 p.m. preseason game at Memorial Coliseum against the Wheeling Nailers, that they deserve a roster spot for the Komets’ 71st regular season.
“It’s obviously a blow and everyone had the best intentions, it’s just a difficult situation for him and we certainly understand where he’s coming from,” said Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau, who explained Bulmer has a young child at home in British Columbia and felt he needed to be closer to his family right now.
On Saturday, in the wake of Friday night’s 6-3 preseason loss to the Nailers in Wheeling, West Virginia, the Komets waived defenseman Triston Theriot – a rookie defenseman who hails from Fort Wayne – along with forwards Cameron Cook and Jake Goldowski.
Their roster is at 28 and needs to get down to about 21 by Friday’s season opener at the Indy Fuel.
Bulmer, 30, has 17 games of NHL experience with the Minnesota Wild and was returning to North American hockey after skating the last four seasons in Europe. He had 36 goals and 89 points in 44 games last season in the Netherlands.
Considered a potential top-line player, his absence puts more onus on newcomers such as Tye Felhaber, Stefano Giliati, Josh Winquist and Sam Babintsev to produce goals, along with familiar names such as Matt Alvaro, Anthony Petruzzelli, Mark Rassell, Shawn Boudrias and Matthew Boudens.
Because he was placed on team suspension, Bulmer is out of the mix for at least 45 days, and the Komets are taking a wait-and-see attitude over a possible return.
“This is why you plan ahead for possible difficult situations like this, and it’s why we brought in all the offensive talent and depth that we brought in over the summer,” Boudreau said. “So other guys are going to have to step up, but we still have a lot of confidence in the lineup and all of the guys we’ve brought in.”
Despite the outcome of Friday night’s preseason opener at WesBanco Arena, Boudreau came away generally pleased. He used an inexperienced lineup – 16 of his 20 players were rookies – and Fort Wayne outshot Wheeling 43-23.
Rookie goaltender Owen Savory stopped 10 of 11 shots through 30:14 of action, and rookie Rylan Toth thwarted 7 of 11, including a Tyler Drevitch penalty shot. Fort Wayne’s presumed No. 1 goalie, Colton Point, sat out.
“The goaltending was really good,” Boudreau said. “Owen looked every bit in control and you wouldn’t have known it was his first exhibition game. Rylan came in on a tough situation. Coming in cold, his first goal against was a breakaway. And then there were three back-door tap-ins where he had absolutely no chance. … It was unfortunate for him, but (Savory and Toth) looked great, to be honest. I’m comfortable with our goaltending and I don’t think it’s going to be an issue.”
The Komets could go into the season with three goalies, but that’s not for certain and the netminding rotation could be complicated if Olivier Rodrigue, who is on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, is sent to Fort Wayne from Bakersfield of the American Hockey League as many believe he will be.
In Sunday’s game, Boudreau plans to use a mix of experience players with those jostling to make the Fort Wayne roster.
Note: The Komets will hold a used equipment and memorabilia sale in the Century Club Room at the Coliseum from 1 p.m. through the end of the game.