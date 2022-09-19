Fort Wayne was ranked the No. 2 minor-league sports market by Sports Business Journal, behind only Charleston, South Carolina, the publication announced Monday.
It is the ninth time SBJ has produced its rankings – the first coming out in 2005 – and it evaluated 195 markets. According to SBJ, “The majority of each market’s total score comes from its ability to retain its franchises, maintain its venues and attract spectators to games.”
Fort Wayne has had the most top-10 appearances in the SBJ rankings with eight, one more than Hershey-Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, and two more than Toledo, Ohio, and San Bernadino County, California.
Fort Wayne was the ranked first in 2007.
This year, Tulsa, Oklahoma, ranked third. Toledo was fourth and Des Moines, Iowa, was fifth. There are ECHL hockey teams in each of the top four SBJ markets.