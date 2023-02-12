There were some moments of panic – that Thursday night loss was pretty ugly – but the Komets departed Allen, Texas, with victories in two of three games and a resounding statement to the skeptics: They could be for real.
A 6-1 victory Saturday night over the Allen Americans provided Fort Wayne (23-15-6) with its eighth victory in its last nine games, and forwards Mark Rassell and Samuel Dove-McFalls extended their goal-scoring streaks to four games.
“I’m more than just pleased,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “It was a coming-out party of togetherness for the team and you could see how a road trip – and you usually refer to them as a ‘bonding experience’ – we just played together as a group. I think one of the big signs was how we responded after a pretty disgusting (7-3) loss in that Thursday night game. We all knew it wasn’t good enough.
“For me, this was a big weekend for our entire season. We may look back and say this was the coming-out party of this team.”
The six-game winning streak the Komets brought with them to Texas came against the lowly Iowa Heartlanders and Kalamazoo Wings, but the offensively charged Americans (22-23-1) provided a top-tier opponent.
They disassembled the Komets in the second and third periods Thursday, Allen’s 11th victory in 13 games, and refused to go away in Fort Wayne’s 8-6 win Friday – highlighted by Shawn Boudrias’ two goals and one assist.
“We just watched the tape and saw what we were doing wrong, and what their tendencies were and how they like to cheat offensively,” Rassell said. “With us getting above their speed and their skilled forwards, we siphoned a lot of their chances. I think if you look at all the goals against in the series, a lot were off the rush or the power play.”
“Teams like that who like to cheat offensively, they don’t like to do the hard work, and we realized that on Thursday when we were giving them a bunch of 2-on-1s and 3-on-2s and they were scoring on them. On Friday and Saturday, we were staying above them and it worked out well for us.”
On Saturday, Edmonton Oilers prospect Ryan Fanti stopped 32 of 33 shots for the Komets, after starting for the third time in as many nights, though he was pulled early in the third period of Thursday’s loss. The K’s had Colton Point available in a pinch but didn’t feel, after his extended stay on injured reserve with a head injury, that he was quite ready to start.
“Fants, being the ultimate teammate, just stepped up and said, ‘I’ll do what I can,’ ” Boudreau said, noting goalie Rylan Parenteau was called to the American Hockey League on Wednesday. “After giving up six (on Friday, Fanti) wanted to get right back in the net and prove he could be big. I thought he made some big saves at the right opportune times for us. Fants has been great, absolutely great, and he’s finding his game.”
Boudrias had a goal and an assist Saturday and has seven goals and 10 points in the last seven games. There was a memorable third-period meltdown Saturday by Allen coach Chad Costello, who was displeased with the officiating and ejected as he threw things onto the ice, slammed a door and tossed his jacket.
The Komets certainly need to continue their strong play to erase the damage of their early season troubles, but they’re part of the four teams – along with the Indy Fuel, Toledo Walleye and Cincinnati Cyclones – who have begun to separate themselves as the Central Division’s likely playoff squads.
There are 28 remaining regular-season games, though, beginning 7:30 p.m. Friday at Cincinnati in the first leg of a home-and-home series with the Cyclones.
Note: Former Komets player Alex Belzile scored his first NHL goal Sunday for the Montreal Canadiens, in a 6-2 victory over the Edmonton Oilers.