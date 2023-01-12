Daniel Maggio wasn’t sure if he’d ever put on a jersey as a professional hockey player again.
He’d taken a couple of seasons off, a hiatus begun when his 2019-20 season in Denmark with the Herning Blue Fox was suspended because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and worked landscaping and restaurant jobs.
“I don’t know if I thought I was done with hockey,” Maggio said. “(People) were like, ‘If you’re done, why don’t you fix your nose? Why don’t you fix your teeth?’ I kept pushing it back and thinking, ‘Maybe, maybe.’ But I knew I still had some more in me.”
On Wednesday night, he showed just how much.
Maggio, a 31-year-old defenseman in his fourth season with the Komets dating back to 2012, had a goal and three assists in a 5-4 loss at Memorial Coliseum to the Kalamazoo Wings, who led 4-0 early in the second period before letting Fort Wayne claw its way back in.
Maggio has spent some of his career as a forward – it’s how he made sure he had a roster spot in the higher-level American Hockey League, where he was often relied upon for toughness – and his experience up front has paid dividends for the Komets this season. On Wednesday, for example, he attacked the net to redirect a Mark Rassell shot; it was a rare goal in which a defenseman tips a forward’s shot for a goal.
Maggio has two goals and seven points in 16 games, after signing as a free agent Nov. 29.
“I kind of understand the offensive zone,” said the 6-foot-3, 216-pound Maggio. “Putting pressure on the puck, winning net-front battles, it’s something that I’ve got that competitive edge and I think I can benefit with my size and my strength. I have that free kind of reign in the offensive zone, but I’ve got to be careful. Getting shots on net and outworking (opponents) are kind of the main two things that we’ve got to do to produce.”
Maggio, who hails from Windsor, Ontario, has played 105 career regular-season games with Fort Wayne, totaling 15 goals, 49 points and 217 penalty minutes. In 27 playoff games, he has eight goals, 13 points and 26 penalty minutes.
Maggio first joined the Komets for the 2012 playoffs, as a rookie out of the Ontario Hockey League’s Oshawa Generals, and had two goals and five points in 15 games as Fort Wayne won the Central Hockey League’s championship. He played for Fort Wayne the following season – its first in the ECHL – and returned for 2017-18, when it reached the Western Conference finals.
It’s wild for even Maggio to think that now he’s one of Fort Wayne’s veterans, after he’d started his pro career at the Coliseum as a rookie.
“Yeah, it’s a little bit of a different role now,” he said. “I don’t have (Colin Chaulk) or Brent Henley, one of those older guys, to steer the way. Now as an older guy, that’s my job to talk to these younger guys and lift them up and get them energized to be at their best so we can win hockey games.”
Maggio has spent time in the AHL in seven of his 11 professional seasons, earning a reputation as a hard-nosed player; he had 215 penalty minutes in just 48 games with the Lake Erie Monsters in 2014-15. He began this season with the ECHL’s Adirondack Thunder but was released after going scoreless in 10 games.
“The reason veterans are so important is they’re going to step up and make plays at the right times,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets (13-12-5) face the Wheeling Nailers (17-15-1) tonight at Wheeling, West Virginia. “They’re going to say things at the right times and they’re going to do things away from the rink and lead by example. And Maggio is a great person to do all those things. He took a couple of years off hockey and there’s going to be an adjustment period to get back to feeling confident. … I think he’s coming into his own, feeling that confidence and remembering what it was like to be a regular defenseman. That comes with time and he’s put in the work.”
Maggio’s recent performances – two goals, six points and a minus-1 rating during a four-game losing streak – have helped ease the losses of Alex Peters and Adam Brubacher to AHL call-ups. And Maggio’s ability to play forward, as Boudreau has had to use makeshift lineups in the face of injuries, has also been important.
“He’s an honest, hard-working, blue-collar guy,” Boudreau said. “He’ll do anything for his teammates. He’s a complete pro and I know he makes our team better. So it’s great to see him get the offensive points going. … He’s one of the bright spots on the backside right now that we’ve got playing every night.”
Maggio would like to lead the Komets out of their doldrums – they’re tied for fifth place in the Central Division – and he’s enjoying the pursuit. It is, after all, more fun that landscaping.
“When you don’t have something that you love and you’re missing (hockey), it kind of gives you a more grateful attitude when you’re back playing again,” he said.