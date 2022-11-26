It took seven tries, but the Komets finally got their first home victory of the season.
And, whew, was it ever needed.
Shawn Boudrias scored twice Saturday and the Komets defeated their bitter rival, the Toledo Walleye, 5-3 on the heels of two embarrassing losses.
“I was trying to get down here to the media room and I couldn’t believe how many Komets fans came to tell me that was the team they were waiting for and those were the results they expected. Of course, we got a win, but it was the way that we won that I thought was more important than the actual result itself,” said coach Ben Boudreau, whose Komets are 5-6-3 overall, 1-3-3 at Memorial Coliseum.
Goaltender Rylan Parenteau made 25 saves for Fort Wayne – including stops of Mitchell Heard and John Albert from point-blank range – a night after Parenteau gave up four goals on nine shots and was replaced by Colton Point 20 minutes into a 6-3 road loss to the Walleye.
“(Parenteau) found a way to snap back and have a big win. I thought he was phenomenal tonight,” Boudreau said.
The bigger goaltending star, though, may have been Toledo’s Sebastian Cossa, whose 37-save night featured a kick save on a 10-foot Anthony Petruzzelli shot, a glove save to rob Boudrias of a 15-foot goal and his natural hat trick, and a dive to the left to thwart a Stefano Giliati wraparound.
Cossa, a 2021 first-round NHL draft pick, is considered the Detroit Red Wings’ goalie of the future. He was, however, bested twice in the first period by Boudrias, who redirected a Marc-Antoine Pépin blue-line shot at 2:57, then scored 2:27 later when the rebound of a Samuel Dove-McFalls shot caromed off his skate and slid underneath Cossa in front of 7,102 fans.
The Komets came in on a 0-2-1 streak that included a couple of humbling losses: 6-0 to the Cincinnati Cyclones on Thursday – in the annual Bob Chase Memorial Game on Thanksgiving at the Coliseum – and Friday’s loss at Toledo that saw Fort Wayne trail 6-1 heading into the third period.
Boudrias said the momentum the Komets built by scoring the only goals of the third period Friday – courtesy of Scott Allan and Blake Siebenaler – was carried into this game.
“Starting in the third period (Friday), we said, ‘We can’t feel sorry for ourselves.’ We started going and scored two goals to bring that momentum into today. That’s what we did, we just kept going. There are 72 games in a season and that gives you a long time to get better.”
A reinforcement came Saturday, too, as forward Oliver Cooper returned from Chicago of the higher-level American Hockey League, where he had two goals and 12 penalty minutes in eight games. Cooper was a regular nuisance for the Walleye and scored a late-game power-play goal off a rebound.
In that third period, Fort Wayne took a 3-0 lead on Benjamin Gagné’s blast from the left circle, while goals were also scored by Tye Felhaber and Toledo’s Cole Fraser, Gordie Green and Brandon Hawkins.
“It was just a full-team buy-in,” Gagné said. “Everyone was just ready to get the first win on home ice. It was long overdue. Everybody bought in and decided it had been long enough. We had a great start, built off of that, kept going and never looked back.”
Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 6 power plays. Toledo (5-7-1, 4-3-0 on the road) was 2 for 7 was the man-advantage.
Note: The Komets released defenseman Artur Terchiyev.