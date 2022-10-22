INDIANAPOLIS – More than half the Komets’ roster is new to the team and a handful of them arrived late into training camp. But that wasn’t an excuse the Komets were about to use Friday night, after dropping the opening game of their season 7-5 to the Indy Fuel.
“It can be a factor, but I don’t want to focus on that,” Fort Wayne coach Ben Boudreau said. “I thought their team looked very structured. I thought they played together as a team. You could see at times where we did (good) things, but we had a lot of individuals on their own page tonight.
“So, for us, it’s about playing a team game and not an individual game.”
The Komets have 12 returning players among the 25 on their roster. Four of their goals came from familiar faces – Matt Alvaro, Drake Rymsha, Matthew Boudens and Tyler Busch – while rookie newcomer Marc-Antoine Pépin scored the game’s final goal off a rebound 18:42 into the third period at Indiana Farmers Coliseum.
The Fuel, which had a crowd of 6,060 on hand, including a good number of Fort Wayne fans, also overhauled much of its roster in the offseason. Of its 23 players, 10 were newcomers.
But the Fuel looked like a more polished team through most of the game.
“I think (our unfamiliarity) is part of it, but we’re all professionals and we’ve got to show up ready to play,” Alvaro said. “Our game plan was simple. But if we do it right, it’s effective. I don’t think we really executed for long stretches of the game and that’s the result.”
The Komets did have some magnificent plays, namely goaltender Ryan Fanti’s glove of a second-period Riley McKay breakaway shot. It could have totally changed the outcome of the game, too, since McKay was frustrated enough to get caught slashing just after the scoring chance. On the ensuing power play, Joshua Winquist unleashed a great move on Jan Mandát, putting the puck through his legs as he fell the ice, to set up a Matthew Boudens goal that cut Indy’s lead to 4-3.
Early in the third period, the Komets’ offense was really looking sharp, until Boudens coughed up the puck at the Indy blue line to set up a 2-on-1 rush and a Chad Yetman goal for a 5-3 Indy lead at 2:29.
Mandát put a backhand shot from the right circle through Fanti’s legs at 9:44, Busch answered with a redirection goal at 12:07, and then Bryan Lemos cemented the victory for Indy with a short-handed, empty-net goal at 17:42.
Fanti, who is on an NHL contract with the Edmonton Oilers, stopped 24 of 30 shots. That included some breathtaking stops of Spencer Watson, Alex Wideman and Yetman on shots from point-blank range.
Indy’s Mitchell Weeks, meanwhile, turned away 21 of 26 shots, including a Shawn Boudrias attempt at the end of a 3-on-1 rush.
“It was a pretty ugly hockey game on all fronts,” Boudreau said. “I didn’t think we generated enough shots. I mean, it’s good we put up five goals, but you’re not going to win many games giving up that many goals.”
Some of the better moments for Fort Wayne included: A Stefano Giliati pass from behind the net to set up Alvaro’s power-play goal, the first goal of the game; a Tye Felhaber no-look pass to set up Rymsha’s goal, after Marcus McIvor had forced a turnover at the Indy blue line; and fights by Clark Hiebert and Boudrias against, respectively, McKay and Andrew Perrott.
Indy goal two goals apiece from Mandát, Lemos and Yetman.
“It was obviously pretty sloppy,” Alvaro said. “Our first game as a team, obviously, we were pretty disconnected. If you give up seven goals, like we did, you’re not going to win many games that way. So we’ve got a lot to clean up. But it’s a quick turnaround, which I think is good for us.”
The Komets play host to the Cincinnati Cyclones 7:30 p.m. today at Memorial Coliseum. It may not seem like a lot of time, but the Komets say it’s plenty to get the mistakes of Friday fixed.
“Absolutely,” Alvaro said. “I think we can watch some film and clean up some things. We have to. I think it’s fixable. A lot of the goals they got, we gave to them, so we can clean a lot of it up.”
Boudreau agreed.
“Everything is going to be fixable,” he said. “We’re going to clip the game and we’re going to look at it. Hopefully we’ll learn from our mistakes because there were a lot of them. We’re going to find out what kind of group we have in that locker room and see if they respond the right way, and see if we can learn from the mistakes we made tonight.”
Fort Wayne scored on 2 of 5 power-play opportunities. Indy was 2 for 4.
Notes: The Komets fell to 39-26-6 in season-opening games, including a 19-15-4 mark away from Memorial Coliseum. … The Komets played without Jordan Martel, Sam Babintsev, Benjamin Gagné, Scott Allan, Louis Rowe and Owen Savory. … The referee was Tyler Hascall. … Boudens was an alternate captain, along with McIvor. Anthony Petruzzelli, of course, was the captain. … Weeks was Wheeling’s backup goalie in the playoffs last season, as a rookie out of the Ontario Hockey League’s Sudbury Wolves. … The Komets were 3-4-0 last season against Indy. Fort Wayne has won 27 of its last 48 games against the Fuel, including a 17-8-3 mark at Indianapolis.