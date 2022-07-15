A team of Komets alumni will skate in a game 7 p.m. Aug. 20 at the SportONE/Parkview Icehouse, as part of a day to raise money for Braydin Lewis.
Lewis, an up-and-coming hockey player from Fort Wayne, and the son of former Komets forward Adam Lewis, has been diagnosed with glioblastoma, an aggressive form of brain cancer.
Braydin Lewis, 18, had emergency surgery June 2 to remove a 2-inch tumor from his right frontal lobe that proved to be malignant, and the hockey community has been trying to help raise money for the impending medical costs, which will require frequent trips to Detroit and Minnesota, chemotherapy, radiation therapy and potential participation in clinical trials.
Lewis, a recent Homestead graduate, skated last season for the Metro Jets, a junior team in the United States Premier Hockey League that’s in Mount Clemens, Michigan. A defenseman, Lewis totaled nine goals and 45 points in 37 games, then one assist in three playoff games.
His father, Adam, skated for the Komets from 2002 to 2009, helping them to the 2003 Colonial Cup in the United Hockey League. He works for Steel Dynamics Inc.
Braydin Lewis’ mother, Kristen, is a deputy sheriff.
On Aug. 20, there will be an Ironman Tournament at the Icehouse from 3 p.m. to 10 p.m., as part of the Braydin Lewis Fundraiser. Players, 8-and-under through adults, can enter for $50 per person.
That will include two complimentary tickets to the Komet Alumni Game. General admission tickets for that game will be $25 for adults, $10 for kids.
Former Komets expected to participate include Brandon Warner, Jim Logan, Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock, Kelly Perrault and Adam Lewis, with more expected to be added.
The Komets will face the BLF Warriors, a team that is being put together. Those interested in playing against the Komets Alumni should contact Schrock at the Icehouse by calling 260-387-6614 or visiting sportoneparkviewicehouse.com.
Registrations for the tournament, which are online there, are due Aug. 15.
Donations to support Braydin Lewis can also be made to gofund.me/f455169c.
Notes: Former Komets defenseman Jason Binkley was introduced as an assistant coach for the ECHL's Reading Royals. ... Former Komets goaltender Michael Houser has re-signed with the American Hockey League's Rochester Americans on a one-year deal.