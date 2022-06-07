It seems not a question of if, but a matter of when, it’ll be announced that Ben Boudreau will return to the Komets for a fourth season as head coach.
“We expect to have Ben and (assistant) Olivier (Legault) wrapped up by the end of the week,” Komets general manager David Franke said today.
Since the Komets’ season ended with a Game 7 overtime loss to the Wheeling Nailers in the first round of the playoffs May 3, all indications have been that Boudreau wants to return and that the Komets want him back.
After a drawn-out contract negotiation last summer, which saw Boudreau speak with other teams, no one was particularly interested in another prolonged process this year – especially after the Komets’ early exit from the postseason signaled an impending rebuild of the roster this summer.
“For me, I’m going to continue to act as the head coach until I’m told I’m not wanted anymore,” Boudreau said last month.
His contract runs through June.
“I’d love to get another crack at it,” Boudreau said then. “Fort Wayne is my home. Both my boys were born here. My wife and I call this home and this is where we live full-time. For us, we’d love to find a way to come back here to Fort Wayne and that’s going to be my first intention when we have talks with ownership. As far as I’m concerned, I’m here in Fort Wayne.”
Boudreau has a 100-64-20 regular-season record, a 12-8 playoff mark, and won the Kelly Cup in 2021.
Franke didn’t get into specifics, but he implied the contract negotiation has gone smoothly.
“Everything’s falling into place and I expect it to be wrapped up sometime between now and the end of the week,” he said.
The other big issue on the docket is a new NHL affiliation, after the Vegas Golden Knights partnered with the expansion Savannah Ghost Pirates on May 19.
“We are very close with one team and I would think that within the next two weeks, at the latest, we’ll be able to hopefully be able to announce something,” Franke said, declining to name which NHL team it is.
Early speculation centered around the Vancouver Canucks, who are coached by Boudreau’s father, Bruce, and the San Jose Sharks, who have worked with the Komets before. (Goaltender Samuel Harvey split time between Fort Wayne and the American Hockey League's San Jose Barracuda this season).
Sources said the Komets spoke to at least three teams, including the Sharks, but have been mum on divulging more than that.
The Komets have partnered with four NHL teams – Anaheim, Colorado, Arizona and Vegas — throughout their 10 seasons in the ECHL and also spent two seasons without an affiliation. They’d been with the Golden Knights for four years.
A critical date arrives June 15, when the Komets must hand in a season-ending roster to the ECHL that can have a maximum of 20 players. It’s expected that Shawn Szydlowski, the longest-tenured player, will be left off that list so he can pursue opportunities with other teams if he doesn’t retire, though a return to Fort Wayne hasn’t been totally ruled out.
June 15 also begins a two-week period in which the Komets can re-sign players before they have to use their eight qualifying offers to preserve exclusive negotiating rights.
Forwards Connor Jones and Kellen Jones, and defenseman Willie Corrin, have already announced their retirements. More could be coming.
“Right now, as we’re starting our recruiting process, we’ll find out more (about) if guys are going to retire and whatever they’re going to do,” Franke said. “We’re in full swing in the recruiting process and as we move along, we’ll have more information on guys not coming back or retiring or whatever.”