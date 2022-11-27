Shawn Boudrias’ two first-period goals sparked the Komets to a 5-3 victory Saturday night over the Toledo Walleye at Memorial Coliseum. In fact, were it not for a breathtaking Sebastian Cossa glove save, Boudrias would have scored three consecutive goals.
The Komets needed sparks from a lot of guys to get their first home victory of the season, and they got those sparks, particularly from Oliver Cooper, who was hitting and scoring in his return from the American Hockey League, and Rylan Parenteau, who was the surprise starter and stopped 25 shots.
But Boudrias’ impact cannot be overlooked, especially since it came after coach Ben Boudreau demoted him to the fourth line.
“You can sit there and pout about it or you can go make something happen,” Boudreau said. “The two goals, they were just hard-working goals. They were just dialed in. It was kind of, ‘OK, I’ll show you.’
"Hat’s off to him and he got rewarded by doing what a good pro does – putting the skates on and going to work.”
Asked if he felt he needed to make some sort of statement with his play, Boudrias said, succinctly, “No.”
“Seriously, I just love this team and I love all the guys,” he continued. “I didn’t care about that, I just wanted to win. That’s it, for real.”
Boudrias now has three goals and nine points in 10 games, though he missed time because of a knee injury and illness. The Komets expect him to be a first- or second-line forward; remember, he’s played some AHL games and had 19 goals and 41 points in 57 games last season. What he did Saturday could get him back to major ice time.
As for Cooper, whew, the Komets sure look like a different team when he’s in the lineup because he brings so much energy and grit. The third-period power-play goal off a rebound doesn’t hurt.
“I think back to the most important faceoff in my six years here was with 1.9 second left to go to the championship (in 2021). Cooper had only played 17 regular-season games at that point and he was out there,” Boudreau said. “One, because you can trust him and he’s willing to do whatever it takes for the team. But he was given the belt tonight (that goes to the Player of the Game), just his presence on the bench and the emotion he brings – the intangibles on and off the ice – he’s a big piece for us. He came through in a big way tonight.”
Parenteau, the rookie out of the University of New Brunswick, acquired from Toledo for cash, is now 2-1-1 with a 3.53 goals-against average and a .879 save percentage. Even if those weren’t deceptive numbers, and they are considering the way he’s played in some big spots, they’re still not bad considering he’s just been thrown into the fire.
I didn’t expect Boudreau to go back to Parenteau, who was pulled from Friday’s 6-3 road loss to Toledo, but he was impressive Saturday and making a case to be the No. 1 until Ryan Fanti returns from Bakersfield of the AHL.