The Komets’ defensive corps looks different. And it lacks experience.
So it’s one of the biggest things I’ll be keeping an eye on once training camp opens Monday at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets brought back only three defensemen – Marcus McIvor, Blake Siebenaler and D.J. King – among their eight blue-liners.
Six of the defensemen are rookies, including King who played only 18 games before suffering a season-ending injury last season.
There’s going to be a lot of pressure on McIvor and Siebenaler to anchor the defense and mentor the younger players.
“For the most part, with the six rookies, I think the best-case scenario is that we just help guide them in any way possible,” McIvor said. “We need to just help them get acclimated to the league, and the grind, and playing pro hockey. As long as we can be there as a guide for them, be a shoulder to lean on and help get them to the best versions of themselves, that’s a win in my book.”
The new defensemen are Marc-Antoine Pepin, Aiden Jamieson, Scott Allan, Clark Hiebert and Benjamin Gagne. Of the eight blue-liners, six are least 6-foot-2, topped by the 6-8, 265-pound Allan, who might be the largest player ever to skate for Fort Wayne.
“Obviously, me and Blake have to handle our own business, but we want to make sure the guys are getting accustomed to the league,” McIvor said. “Hopefully we can lead by example and help show them how to do it the right way.”
Last season, the Komets ranked 10th among 27 teams with 3.13 goals against per game, uncharacteristically mediocre numbers for Fort Wayne that also had plenty to do with goaltending and the play of forwards in their own zone.
The lack of experience on the blue line this season may be deceptive based on the current roster, though, since the Komets are expected to get reinforcements from the American Hockey League’s Bakersfield Condors. Players who could arrive in Fort Wayne include familiar defensemen Adam Brubacher and Darien Kielb, who spent time last season with Fort Wayne.
Speaking of Bakersfield, their camp is underway and it seems the Komets' Tye Felhaber is one who has stood out already. Check out this blog from Bakersfield camp.
Former Komets captain Colin Chaulk, who coaches the Condors, gave this interview on Day 1 there.