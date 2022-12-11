If that was the Komets’ best game of the season – and I sure think it was – then the trick is building off of it.
“You beat one of the top teams in the league, as these guys are, and now you’ve got to bring it into the game with your biggest rival tomorrow,” said forward Joshua Winquist, who had a goal and two assists in Saturday’s 5-2 victory over the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum.
The Komets have teased us a couple of times this season into thinking they’d turned it around. Now they’ll have to prove this victory over Cincinnati, and its division-best winning percentage of .750, wasn’t an anomaly with another strong effort today in the 5:15 p.m. game against the Toledo Walleye at the Huntington Center in Toledo, Ohio.
Toledo, by the way, is coming off an equally important victory Saturday – 4-1 at the Huntington Center over the Indy Fuel, which leads the division in points.
The Komets played well against the Fuel on Friday but lost a back-and-forth game, 5-4, thanks in large part to suspect goaltending. Colton Point was in net that night and Rylan Parenteau had the job Saturday. He looked solid, stopping 31 of 33 shots, but more than anything his teammates buckled down to make sure he didn’t face a ton of quality chances.
“As a team, we’ve got to try and shut them down as soon as we can,” said Alex Peters, who has been a huge addition to the Komets’ defense in two games and had a goal and two assists Saturday. “We’ve got to keep them to the outside and let our goalie make that first save. We box them out and just make sure we do our job, you know? If we let the goalie make that first save and keep the rebounds out of there, then we’re going to get the win.”
Good special teams didn't hurt; Fort Wayne scored on 1 of 3 power plays and Cincinnati was 0 for 4, generating only three shots during a 5-on-3 advantage.
Tye Felhaber scored twice for Fort Wayne. Anthony Petruzzeli had a goal. And Stefano Giliati was all over the ice making plays, assisting on a goal.
It was only the second victory in the last nine games for the Komets (6-8-5), but coach Ben Boudreau said the Komets have been trending upward for awhile. The Walleye (8-10-2) will be a major test, though.
“We’re playing good hockey right now. And we’ve been doing it without a full lineup,” Boudreau said. “(Newly acquired forward Luka) Burzan came in – we were going to give him the week off to get his game legs in shape – and we threw him right into the fire and I thought he adjusted well. Guys are playing hurt right now … and we’ve had seven defensemen in the lineup for three straight weeks.
“For us, nothing was an excuse tonight, we just went out, bought into a game plan and played top-to-bottom, start-to-finish, the way that we needed to play. For us, we need to find a way to build consistency in the way we play. If we play like that – if we get that goaltending and we get that team buy-in – then we’re going to get a lot more (wins).”