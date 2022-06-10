Will Graber, whose prolific scoring and versatility made him the ECHL’s MVP, will play next season in Finland for the Ässät Aces.
Graber totaled 26 goals and 83 points in 59 games for the Komets – winning the ECHL’s scoring title – and added two goals and four points in the seven-game playoff loss to the Wheeling Nailers.
Graber, 26, wasn’t expected to be back with the Komets next season. The team doesn’t own his ECHL rights – he was in Fort Wayne on an American Hockey League contract with the Hershey Bears – and word had leaked out during the postseason that his stellar season had attracted lucrative offers from Europe. Ässät announce his signing Friday.
Graber played all three forward positions and defense this past season, aiding the Komets through myriad call-ups and injuries. He was eligible to be the ECHL’s Defenseman of the Year until the ECHL changed his official listing to forward near the all-star break. By the playoffs, he was almost exclusively a center.
Graber won the scoring race by five points – Newfoundland’s Zach O’Brien and Toledo’s T.J. Hensick had 78 points apiece – and became the first Fort Wayne player to win that title or MVP since Shawn Szydlowski swept the awards in 2018.
Hensick was the runner-up for MVP. Toledo trailed the Florida Everblades 2-1 in the best-of-7 Kelly Cup finals heading into Friday’s Game 4 in Estero, Florida.
The Komets must turn in a season-ending roster of up to 20 players to the ECHL at 3 p.m. Wednesday and they’re expected to leave Szydlowski off it, so he can pursue a contract elsewhere if he doesn’t retire. As a veteran, he could become an unrestricted free agent later in the summer, anyway. A return to the Komets hasn’t been ruled out, multiple sources said, but it would be unlikely.
On Thursday, a two-week window begins in which the Komets can re-sign players without having to spend any of their eight qualifying offers to maintain exclusive negotiating rights.
“The big thing that we always do is start with: ‘Who can we retain?’ That’s been the primary focus for us here in the last six weeks,” said coach Ben Boudreau, noting he’s already gotten commitments from some players.
It’s believed that Anthony Petruzzelli, Samuel Harvey, Marcus McIvor, Matt Alvaro, Oliver Cooper, Shawn Boudrias, Zach Tolkinen, Blake Siebenaler, Mark Rassell, Jordan Martel and D.J. King are among the priorities.
Matthew Boudens is expected to get an AHL deal. There are rumors Drake Rymsha is headed to Europe. And Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Willie Corrin have retired.
“The fact that (assistant coach Olivier Legault) and myself are now into our fourth straight summer of doing this, we’ve developed a pattern as far as what we think is efficient and effective,” Boudreau said. “I think the name of the game is just persistence. There are a lot of hockey players out there and you’re told no a lot of times, but the ones that do say yes are pretty rewarding. So having a great partner in Olivier, we’ve been looking forward to rolling up our sleeves and getting to work here.”
Note: Linesman Christopher Williams won the ECHL’s Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award for contributions and dedication to the league officiating staff. The award is voted on by on-ice officials. Birmingham died in a 2007 automobile crash. “It is a great honor to receive the Ryan Birmingham Memorial Award,” Williams said in a news release. “I would like to thank my fellow teammates for selecting me for this distinguished award. Whenever you are selected for anything by your peers it is an honor, but to be selected by your teammates in professional hockey with the officials I take the ice with every night, is an incredible feeling.”