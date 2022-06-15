Shawn Szydlowski has starred for the Komets for nine seasons. But it appears his time skating for them has come to an end.
The 31-year-old forward was not among the 16 players submitted to the ECHL on Wednesday as part of Fort Wayne’s season-ending roster, the team told The Journal Gazette, so he’s free to negotiate with other teams on a contract for next season – if he doesn’t retire.
The move wasn’t shocking, as the Komets rebuild their roster in the wake of getting upset in Game 7 of the first round of the playoffs by the Wheeling Nailers.
“We’re going to move on from Szyd,” general manager David Franke said Wednesday night. “Will he continue to play? I don’t know or not. But there comes a time in every guy’s career. You can’t play forever, and he had a wonderful run in Fort Wayne, a great run in Fort Wayne, and I can see him being in the Komets’ Hall of Fame someday.”
Szydlowski had 11 goals and 27 points in 31 regular-season games last season – he had surgery on his back last summer that kept his return to the Komets in doubt until re-signing in November – and he contributed two assists in six playoff games.
“It’s definitely a disappointment to be left off the season-ending roster for the first time since putting on a Komets jersey. Especially one year short of 10 straight seasons, since that would have been a special accomplishment for me to look back on,” Szydlowski said.
“I’ve always told (ownership) that as long as I was playing in the ECHL, I would never wear another jersey and I still do feel the same way. At the same time, I feel like I have a lot more hockey in me and might be forced to go back on my word, even though I may not truly want to.
“I’ll always love and appreciate the city of Fort Wayne no matter what happens, and I’ll especially miss the fans that make ‘The Jungle’ so special.”
The K’s season-ending roster includes Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, Tyler Busch, Oliver Cooper, Samuel Harvey, Brad Kennedy, Darien Kielb, D.J. King, Jordan Martel, Marcus McIvor, Matt Murphy, Anthony Petruzzelli, Mark Rassell, Drake Rymsha, Blake Siebenaler and Zach Tolkinen.
“It really is the first salvo for upcoming negotiations and all that with the players,” Franke said. “So now the fans can have some kind of idea what direction we’re going in and it should make things quite interesting as we move along in the next week or two and start with the player signings.”
The most notable absences were forward Matthew Boudens, who began last season as Fort Wayne’s captain, spent several months in the higher-level American Hockey League and returned for the playoffs; and forward Zach Pochiro, who came out of retirement to join the Komets in January and helped ignite their special teams.
The Komets expect Boudens to sign an AHL contract for the coming season.
“Boudens did a lot for us,” Franke said, “and we’ll see what happens with him in the American League. Just because he’s not on our season-ending roster and he’s now a free agent in the ECHL, he could still sign with us again if things don’t pan out. But I think he’ll play a lot of games in the American League.”
Also left off the season-ending roster were Connor Jones, Kellen Jones and Willie Corrin, who have each announced their retirements, along with Jordan Papirny, Josh Owings, Sam Babintsev and Robbie Beydoun.
Today begins a two-week period in which the Komets can re-sign players without having to use their eight qualifying offers to maintain exclusive negotiating rights.
The Komets didn’t possess the rights to Will Graber, the ECHL’s MVP and top scorer last season, because he was here on an AHL contract. He’s signed to play in Finland. Harvey, a goaltender, is expected to get much interest from AHL teams and Rymsha is rumored to be headed to Europe.
Szydlowski had been the Komets’ longest-tenured player ahead of Petruzzelli’s five seasons. Szydlowski could have become an unrestricted free agent later in the summer, regardless of whether he was on the season-ending roster, because he qualifies as a veteran under the ECHL’s collective bargaining agreement with the players’ association.
In 486 regular-season games, Szydlowski had 179 goals and 487 points. In the postseason, he has 27 goals and 78 points in 83 games, helping the Komets to the 2021 Kelly Cup championship. He was the ECHL’s leading scorer and MVP in 2017-18 and his No. 27 could someday be retired.
Szydlowski was hampered by injuries not related to his back last season, an issue he’s said was a product of limited offseason conditioning because of his surgery. He’s likely to draw interest from other ECHL teams this summer – one source said the Allen Americans are the team to watch – if he doesn’t retire.
The Komets can dress only four veterans, those who have 260 or more professional games on their résumés, and Tolkinen was the only one protected.
“We’d very much like to have him back,” Franke said, adding Tolkinen could retire.