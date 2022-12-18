Three consecutive Fort Wayne shots resulted in three consecutive goals that propelled the Komets to a 7-4 victory Saturday over the Wheeling Nailers. Shawn Boudrias, Adam Brubacher and Filip Engarås found the net in the span of 4 minutes, 24 seconds during the second period, with the Nailers getting only one shot of their own amid the onslaught, as Fort Wayne took a 3-1 lead.