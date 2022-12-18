The Komets are above .500 for the first time this season. They’ve won four straight games. They seem to have ably rebuilt on the fly once again. They have a major test 5 p.m. today against the Indy Fuel at Memorial Coliseum.
The key for them right now is to make sure they maintain momentum, not fall back into the habits of the first 18 games, and they seem to know it.
“I think that’s huge,” said defenseman Adam Brubacher, who had two goals – as did forward Shawn Boudrias – in Saturday’s 7-4 victory at the Coliseum over the Wheeling Nailers.
“You even saw a little of that tonight, just getting away from it a little at the end of the game. I think we’ve really got to close it out. Momentum is huge and if we can just sustain that, not get too high or too low, I think that will be a key thing for our group.”
Brubacher was referring mainly to some lackadaisicalness in the third period, when Fort Wayne outscored Wheeling 3-2 but let the Nailers hang around through special-teams work.
Fort Wayne was penalized nine times in the game – three of the penalties on defenseman Benjamin Gagné (slashing, roughing, unsportsmanlike conduct) – and Wheeling got seven penalties.
Wheeling scored on 2 of 7 power plays and Fort Wayne was 2 for 7, but Fort Wayne was taking sloppy whistles with the lead and that irked coach Ben Boudreau.
“We’re putting ourselves in tough situations with the penalties. We’re taking selfish penalties. Ben Gagné took three extremely selfish penalties tonight,” Boudreau said, before lauding the Komets’ overall play, including that of goaltender Rylan Parenteau (24 saves).
“I think with selfish penalties, Rylan has got four wins in a row and it’s not fair to put him in that position after he’s played so well.”
The Komets (9-8-5) are 1-2-0 this season against the Fuel (17-7-1), but all of those games took place at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis.
The Fuel has won 8 of its last 11 games.
“We talk about small goals,” Boudreau said. “Our small goals were winning the week and last week we accomplished that; we lost the Friday game and still found a way to get four out of six points for a winning week.
“Our message at the beginning of this week was, again, we’ve got small goals and there are six points available. ‘Let’s get the minimum four of the six,’ and this is the time where we can get greedy and selfish. We don’t want to put our feet back and be proud of what we’ve already done. We want to be greedy and go after these guys on Sunday.”
I suspect, since Parenteau played Friday and Saturday, that we could see newly acquired Kevin Resop in net today for Fort Wayne.
Defenseman Jacob Graves, who was acquired Thursday to complete the trade of Kaid Oliver to the Atlanta Gladiators, is not expected to make his Fort Wayne debut yet.