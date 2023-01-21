It’s a little difficult to tell just how injured Anthony Petruzzelli was tonight. He acted like playing tonight wasn’t a big deal, which is kind of what he does, but it sure looked scary when his knee was lit up Friday.
No matter how you cut it, most people would have sat out tonight, at least for precautionary reasons.
Not the Komets’ captain.
“That’s why he’s the captain,” coach Ben Boudreau said. “He’ll play through anything, he’ll play hard and he’ll give you everything he’s got.”
Petruzzelli had a nifty assist to set up a Tye Felhaber goal, but the Komets still lost 4-2 to the Indy Fuel, in front of the largest crowd of the season – 10,189 – at Memorial Coliseum.
It came down to familiar mistakes, such as turnovers in the defensive zone, getting caught pinching up ice and taking bad penalties. But there were some other things that Boudreau pointed out, such as a failure to have a killer instinct on late scoring chances and a power play that wasn’t up to the task when it mattered most.
“We got away from those little details and those things we talk about,” Petruzzelli said. “Like staying on top of our guys in certain situations. Those quick little lapses in our systems add up. Unfortunately, they wound up in the back of our net tonight.
Here are some more notes from the night:
- The Komets weren’t pleased that Kalamazoo’s Ole Julian Bjørvik-Holm wasn’t suspended for his hit on Petruzzelli on Friday. The hit did draw a major penalty and game misconduct in the game. “I thought it was a bad hit,” Boudreau said. “I disagreed with the league on their (decision) not to have any supplementary discipline. I compared it to the Stephen Harper hit during the pandemic year on (Joshua) Winquist, when he was with Wheeling. I looked at them back-to-back and didn’t see a difference. Harper got two games."
- Ryan Fanti looked awfully good this weekend for the Komets. He stopped 35 of 37 shots at Kalamazoo and 32 of 35 against Indy. “I thought Fanti played great on back-to-back nights. He just didn’t get the run support,” Boudreau said. “One 5-on-5 goal in 120 minutes and we went 2 for 10 (on power plays), which was just OK at 20%. We need that killer instinct when the game is on the line.”
- The Komets’ next three games are at Coralville, Iowa, against the Iowa Heartlanders. This could be both a pivotal weekend and/or a bananas one. Iowa is the conference’s worst team at 7-19-9 and Fort Wayne simply must come out with at least two victories. But these teams really didn’t like each other last season. Remember those brawls? They’ve only met once this season, a 7-2 Heartlanders victory on Nov. 6. The X-factor could be Tyler Busch, the former Komets player who has six goals and 17 points in 28 games with Iowa.