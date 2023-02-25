When a hockey team peppers the opposing net with 46 shots on goal, it's supposed to win.
Or, at the very least, not get shut out.
But this has been an unpredictable season for the Komets, one that’s often defied reason, and Saturday night was the latest proof.
Savannah Ghost Pirates goaltender Isaiah Saville, a Vegas Golden Knights prospect, stopped all 46 shots sent his way in a 3-0 victory over the Komets, who lost back-to-back games at Enmarket Arena at Savannah, Georgia, in similar fashion – dominating the shot totals and time of possession, but not producing the goal scoring we’ve come to expect.
It was the second time this season the Komets were held scoreless; Cincinnati’s Mark Sinclair stopped all 43 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory at Memorial Coliseum on Thanksgiving.
Fort Wayne (25-19-6), which has squandered valuable games in hand as it tries to climb from fourth place in the Central Division, entered Saturday with the ECHL’s third-ranked offense (3.84 goals per game). Savannah (18-25-10), which is in the South Division cellar, had the 19th-ranked defense (3.54 goals against).
The Komets are 0-3-0 on their southern swing – including a 3-1 loss to the South Carolina Stingrays on Wednesday and a 3-2 loss to the Ghost Pirates on Friday – and they’ll try to salvage two points 3 p.m. Sunday against the Atlanta Gladiators in Duluth, Georgia.
Komets coach Ben Boudreau certainly hasn’t lost confidence in his offense. This isn’t a case where the shots are coming from the perimeter; the Komets have had quality scoring chances galore on this road trip.
The offense just seems snake-bitten.
“It’s the same people playing the same type of game and we’ve had weekends where we’ve scored 14, 15 goals in three games. And we’re averaging one over the last three. So it’s peaks and valleys,” Boudreau said. “Right now, we’re in a valley. We want to start climbing back up that mountain. We can’t do anything about the past, we can only look forward to the future, and that starts with a game (Sunday) to close out the road trip.”
Fort Wayne's starting goalie, Colton Point, was pulled from the game after allowing three goals on 11 shots through 30 minutes, 29 seconds Saturday. Point, who is on a contract with the American Hockey League's Bakersfield Condors, is 2-5-1 with a 4.91 goals-against average and a .851 save percentage this season, though this was only his second start since missing more than two months with a head injury.
His replacement, Ryan Fanti, stopped all 13 shots he faced. The Edmonton Oilers prospect has played in 14 of the past 17 games, and for the season he’s 9-9-1 with a 3.28 GAA and a .897 SP.
On Friday, when Savannah had Michael Bullion in net, the Komets racked up a 49-23 shot advantage and that theme continued Saturday, although Fort Wayne did a better job of staying out of the penalty box. Both teams were 0 for 2 on power plays.
“At the end of the day, it’s just frustration,” Boudreau said. “But you know, there are games that you lose and you can hold your head up high. Tonight, we gave them everything we had.
“Collectively, 95 shots over the last six periods, and (the Ghost Pirates) got two great goaltending performances. It’s disappointing, it’s frustrating, but we can be proud of our effort at the end of the day.”
The Ghost Pirates, who are on a 3-0-1 run, scored on back-to-back shots to take an early 2-0 lead; C.J. Hayes netted a shot from the left circle 16:13 into the first period and Connor Corcoran, a former Fort Wayne player, scored from the right circle at 16:54.
Daniel D’Amato took advantage of a breakdown in the Komets’ defense along their own blue line and scored at the end of an odd-man rush for a 3-0 lead 10:29 into the second period, when Fort Wayne had a 25-11 shot advantage.
That advantage was up to 35-15 by the second intermission, yet the score remained 3-0, and Fort Wayne outshot Savannah 11-9 in the third period.
Savannah lost two players to injury during the game – former Komets captain Nick Tuzzolino and Max Kaufman – in front of 6,876 fans, including several who traveled from Fort Wayne.
“I like that we didn’t throw in the towel. I thought we played right till the end,” Boudreau said. “There’s no doubt that the guys are frustrated. But I’m proud of the way we played. The effort was there, the camaraderie was there, and I thought we played a very structured game and so that’s what it came down to – they got a good goaltending performance – and didn’t find a way to execute on our opportunities.”
Notes: The Komets are 0-2-2 against the Ghost Pirates, who are in their first season. ... The referee was Tatu Kunto. … The Komets played without Oliver Cooper and Scott Allan. ... Goalie Rylan Parenteau and forward Luka Burzan remained in the AHL with Abbotsford and Cleveland, respectively. … It was the fifth time in 50 games this season that the Komets have replaced a goalie mid-game.