The sting of losing in the first round of the playoffs hasn’t worn off yet for forward Anthony Petruzzelli. Upon re-signing Monday for a sixth season with the Komets, and a second as captain, Petruzzelli said the Game 7 overtime loss to the underdog Wheeling Nailers at Memorial Coliseum will certainly be a motivating factor moving forward for him and the rest of the Komets.
“That one really hurt. It happened way too suddenly,” Petruzzelli said. “No one expected it to go that kind of way, but I think that lights a fire under us. Everyone that is coming back and has been there, there’s going to be a lot of motivation in that room to go on and win next year.”
The Komets have signed nine for next season, including returning players Blake Siebenaler, Matt Alvaro, Shawn Boudrias, D.J. King and Jordan Martel. The team has also signed rookie defensemen Marc-Antoine Pepin and Clark Hiebert, along with forward Sam Babintsev, who was supposed to play last season for Fort Wayne but never arrived.
Petruzzelli, 29, is coming off the finest statistical season of his career, totaling a team-best 27 goals and 57 points – both career highs – in 72 regular season games. He added two goals and five points in the playoffs.
Since joining the Komets late in the 2017-18 season, fresh from the University of Vermont, Petruzzelli has played 291 games for the Komets and never sat out because of injury or illness. The only times he’s been absent were when he was in the higher-level American Hockey League; he’s played four games for the Chicago Wolves.
“It means a lot to me personally. It kind of exemplifies, for me, just being there for my teammates and being willing to battle every night,” said Petruzzelli, who is now the Komets’ longest-tenured player with Shawn Szydlowski a free agent
“Obviously, it makes me feel good knowing that the coaching staff has that kind of trust in me, willing to put me in there every night, no matter how the performance had gone the night before. … It’s very important for me to be out on the ice every night, showing my teammates and even the fans that I’m here to compete for the Fort Wayne organization.”
Petruzzelli is not particularly imposing physically –5-foot-9, 181 pounds – but plays a tenacious style at both ends of the ice that made him immediately popular with Fort Wayne’s fans. He’s totaled 75 goals and 165 points in 251 regular-season games for Fort Wayne. In 40 playoff games, he’s got three goals and 13 points, and helped Fort Wayne to the 2021 Kelly Cup.
Among the Komets’ awards voted on by front-office personnel and media, Petruzzelli won Best Defensive Forward in 2021 and 2022; Most Improved Player in 2019; Mr. Hustle in 2019 and 2020; and the True Komet award for exemplifying team spirit and positive attitude in 2021 and 2022. He won the Komets’ Bud Gallmeier Community Service award in 2020.
Petruzzelli took over the captaincy Jan. 5, after Matthew Boudens was called to the AHL’s Henderson Silver Knights, but kept the ‘C’ even after Boudens returned in the playoffs.
“Having the ‘C’ is an awesome honor and I did learn a few lessons last season,” Petruzzelli said, noting he’s been reaching out to former Fort Wayne captains such as Jamie Schaafsma, A.J. Jenks and Lincoln Kaleigh Schrock about how he can become a better leader. “Just kind of pick their brains and, whether things are going good or bad, seeing how you can continue to grow and keep the team on the right track. I think that’s really important, just to be willing to reach out and learn.”
Stick-to-itiveness, eh? Anthony Petruzzelli has tied it for the @FWKomets at 1 and this is a cool view of it from @SporfieMoments pic.twitter.com/RKGDk7NkEd— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) May 3, 2022
Pepin, 21, who signed Monday, skated last season in the Quebec Major Junior Hockey League for the Baie-Comeau Drakkar and Shawinigan Cataractes, totaling seven goals and 29 points in 63 games. He also had three goals in four playoff games for Baie-Comeau.
Babintsev, 27, re-signed Monday, though he's never physically been with the Komets before. His anticipated arrival last season never happened because of problems the Komets attributed, without much clarity, to issues regarding his immigration work visa and the COVID-19 pandemic. Babintsev last played in the ECHL for the Newfoundland Growlers in 2018-19, scoring 11 goals and 22 points in 32 games, and has played in China and Poland since.
The Komets open their 71st regular season Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis, then face the Cincinnati Cyclones at Memorial Coliseum on Oct. 22.