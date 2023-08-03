The Komets are in search of an equipment assistant for the upcoming season of hockey and here is their post:
The Fort Wayne Komets are looking to add a reliable & hard working person to our hockey operations department in the role of Equipment Assistant. This position is a full time position that begins in the middle of September and concludes 2 weeks after the last game is played. In this role, job duties will include but are not limited to:
• Manage and distribute inventory of team equipment.
• Laundry, cleaning and housekeeping duties.
• Expertise in skate sharpening, repairs, and adjustments. (Preferred, not required)
• Responsible for player laundry, locker rooms and other player areas.
• Establish and maintain positive relationships with management, league officials, facility representatives, colleagues, and the public.
• Game day set up for home team, visitors, and referee rooms in accordance with league rules.
• Ability to attend all home games and travel with team to all away games.
• Ability to lift over 75lbs.
• Pack and unpack for any and all away games including packing equipment bags, hockey sticks, charter busses and more.
If you are interested in this position, please send all resumes to Head Equipment Manager, Skylar Garver at skylargarver@gmail.com with the subject line containing “Equipment Assistant Position - (full name)”. Please include at least 3 professional references. We will be accepting resumes until August 10th.