The Komets have signed veteran forward Brett Bulmer, who has 17 games of NHL experience on his résumé. Meanwhile, at least five Fort Wayne player will soon be heading to training camps in the higher-level America Hockey League.
Bulmer, 30, played 44 games last season in the Netherlands for the Tilburg Trappers, totaling 36 goals and 89 points in 44 games.
“Brett brings a wealth of experience to our team,” Komets coach Ben Boudreau said. “He is a rugged two-way winger that can score and play physical. As a veteran, he will be relied upon both on and off the ice, and we believe that Brett can provide an impact in both of those areas. We look forward to welcoming Brett and his family to ‘The Jungle.’”
Bulmer played the last four seasons overseas, following his 2017-18 stint with the ECHL’s Florida Everblades, for whom he had 23 goals and 42 points in 70 regular-season games, plus six goals and 13 points in 20 playoff games.
Bulmer, a second-round draft pick of the NHL’s Minnesota Wild in 2010, totaled three assists in 17 games for the Wild between 2011 and 2016. At that stage of his career, he played exclusively in the NHL and Triple-A level AHL.
He is a 6-foot-3, 211-pound right wing and the second player of veteran status signed by the Komets – the other is Stephano Giliati – and Fort Wayne can use up to four vets (260 games of pro experience) in their lineup.
Fort Wayne’s 71st training camp opens Oct. 10 at Memorial Coliseum and the season opener is Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel in Indianapolis.
At least five players signed by the Komets will be going to AHL training camps, the Komets confirmed, including forward Shawn Boudrias, forward Oliver Cooper, forward Tye Felhaber and defenseman Scott Allan going to camp Oct. 3 with the Bakersfield Condors, who like the Komets are an affiliate of the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.
Fort Wayne’s Aiden Jamieson, a defenseman, is going to camp with the AHL’s Chicago Wolves.
The Condors will also have forwards Matthew Boudens, Drake Rymsha and Mark Rassell, goaltender Colton Point and defenseman Adam Brubacher, who are on AHL contracts and expected to see some time with Fort Wayne this season. (Point had signed with the Komets in August, before he signed his AHL deal Sept. 14.)
Boudreau, assistant coach Olivier Legault and equipment manager Skylar Garver are also expected to work at Condors camp.