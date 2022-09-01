Single-game tickets for the upcoming Komets season go on sale 10 a.m. Sept 15 at the Memorial Coliseum ticket office and through ticketmaster.com, the team announced Thursday.
The Komets will play one home exhibition game – 3 p.m. Oct. 16 against the Wheeling Nailers – and the first home game of their 71st regular season will be 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 against the Cincinnati Cyclones, a night after the season opener in Indianapolis against the Indy Fuel.
Before and during the Oct. 16 exhibition game, the Komets will hold a used equipment and memorabilia sale in the Century Club Room at the Coliseum; it begins at 1 p.m.