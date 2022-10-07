The Komets are on the cusp of opening their 71st training camp – it starts Monday at Memorial Coliseum – and their roster got a boost Friday with the signing of forward Josh Winquist.
The Komets also gave a training camp spot to Fort Wayne-native Triston Theriot, a defenseman, who spent most of last season in the Single-A level Southern Professional Hockey League.
Winquist, entering his ninth professional season, has skated for seven other ECHL teams – including the Toledo Walleye, Wheeling Nailers and Allen Americans – and becomes the Komets’ third veteran under league rules. He played 18 ECHL games for the Bakersfield Condors in 2014-15, when current Komets head coach Ben Boudreau was an assistant there.
“Winquist is a solidified No. 1 center in this league,” Boudreau said. “His production is as consistent as you get from a top-end forward in the ECHL. I know him personally from coaching him in Bakersfield, and the best way to describe him is ‘a player you hate to play against, but love to play with.’”
The Komets can dress up to four veterans of 260 regular-season games. With Winquist, Stefano Giliati and Brett Bulmer, there is one available spot.
Winquist had proved to be a tough competitor against the Komets. In his last 19 games against Fort Wayne, with Toledo in 2019-20 and Wheeling in 2020-21, he totaled six goals and 15 points. He also received a two-game ECHL suspension for a late-season elbow of goaltender Dylan Ferguson, who missed time with an injury from the hit before helping Fort Wayne to the 2021 Kelly Cup.
Dylan Ferguson got elbowed. Major penalty on Joshua Winquist. I'm guessing the linesman made the call. Ferguson is leaving the game. pic.twitter.com/8Z3DxlTuSA— Justin A. Cohn (@SportsiCohn) April 4, 2021
A 29-year-old left wing, Winquist started this season in Slovakia with Michalovce Dukla, assisting on one goal. Last season, he had three goals and 11 points in 14 games with the Reading Royals, then 13 goals and 24 points in 23 games with Allen. In the postseason, he had one assist in five Americans games.
The Komets fell in the first round to Wheeling – in overtime of Game 7 at the Coliseum – and have reshaped much of their roster while building around a young nucleus of returning players that includes Anthony Petruzzelli, Fort Wayne-native Blake Siebenaler, Matt Alvaro and Marcus McIvor.
Only nine of the 28 players on their roster were with the team last year, though some familiar faces, such as Drake Rymsha and Matthew Boudens, could arrive from the Bakersfield, now in the American Hockey League, through the Komets’ new affiliation with the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers.
Among the Komets’ biggest free-agent signings have been Brett Bulmer, who has skated in 17 NHL games; Tye Felhaber, who has spent most of his career in the AHL; and goalies Colton Point (now on an AHL deal), Rylan Toth and Owen Savory.
Theriot, 25, had one goal and four assists in 24 games with the Quad City Storm – including four playoff games – and also skated an ECHL game with the Iowa Heartlanders last season. Theriot played for NCAA Division III Westfield State University, in Westfield, Massachusetts, from 2018 to 2022. He captained the Owls and had seven goals and 23 points in 64 career games in NCAA Division III.
Of his transition to pro hockey last season, Theriot recently said: “It was definitely different than college, but I had a lot of fun with it. The speed was a lot quicker than I thought it would be. The physicality was definitely a factor, as well, but it was a lot of fun.”
With nine defensemen already on the roster, Theriot has an uphill battle to make the team.
Notes: The Komets announced that the following practices at Memorial Coliseum will be open to the public: Monday, 2:30-3:30 p.m.; Tuesday, 10-10:50 a.m. and 11:15 a.m.-noon (scrimmage); Wednesday 10-10:50 a.m. and 2-3 p.m. (scrimmage).