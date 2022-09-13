The Komets announced that training camp for their 71st season will open Oct. 10 at Memorial Coliseum while also finalizing the signings of two players to bring their roster to a whopping 26 players so far.
They added rookie goaltender Owen Savory and rookie forward Jake Goldowski on Tuesday.
Savory, 24, played last season for the University of Massachusetts-Lowell, for which he was 20-7-2 with a 1.93 goals-against average, a .926 save percentage and five shutouts in 29 games. He played two seasons at UMass-Lowell, after two seasons at Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute.
He is the third goalie on the roster, along with Colton Point and Rylan Toth.
Point, presumably atop the current depth chart, was a fifth-round draft pick of the Dallas Stars in 2016. Point, 24, has played 29 games in the Triple-A American Hockey League with the Texas Stars. Last season, he got in five AHL games and was 1-2-0 with a 4.40 GAA and a .843 SP.
Toth, 26, played last season for the University of British Columbia – he was 11-5-1 with a 2.34 GAA, a .920 SP and four shutouts – and had one game in the AHL with the Abbotsford Canucks.
The Komets are also expected to get a goalie either from the NHL’s Edmonton Oilers or AHL’s Bakersfield Condors through the new Fort Wayne-Edmonton affiliation, but that’s not set in stone.
Goldowski, 22, skated four games last season in Finland for Iisalmi Peli Karhut, assisting on a goal. In 2020-21, he played 14 games in the junior-level United States Hockey League for Dubuque, garnering three assists, and he played 39 games in the North American Hockey League with Aberdeen and totaled 16 goals and 26 points. In the postseason, he had three goals and six points in 11 games for Aberdeen.
The Komets had announced they’d signed Goldowski on July 28 – the day they added Toth to the roster – but quickly redacted Goldowski’s name without explanation. Goldowski is now among 15 forwards, six of them rookies, on the roster. There are eight defensemen, including six rookies.
When the season opens, the Komets can carry 21 players on their active roster – which drops to 20 after the first 30 days – and that doesn’t include players on reserve or injured reserve. Typically, the Komets have around 23 players after training camp, which this year figures to be particularly competitive, especially with a handful of players expected to come from Bakersfield.
There will be only one preseason game on home ice – 3 p.m. Oct. 16, against the Wheeling Nailers.
The Komets open the regular season at 7 p.m. Oct. 21 against the Indy Fuel at Indiana Farmers Coliseum in Indianapolis. Fort Wayne then plays host to the Cincinnati Cyclones at 7:30 p.m. Oct. 22 at Memorial Coliseum.