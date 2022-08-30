The Komets are hosting a blood drive – in partnership with WANE – on Wednesday at the Holiday Inn at Purdue Fort Wayne from noon to 6 p.m.
In recent weeks, the Red Cross has experienced a decline in donations, leading to a 20% drop in the blood supply, a news release said. Type-O-negative blood donors and platelet donors are especially needed.
“We know our Fort Wayne community cares for its neighbors, and this blood drive is an opportunity to step up to help others in need,” said Scott Sproat, the Komets’ executive vice-president and co-owner. “We are glad to roll up our sleeves to save lives.”
Donors can sign up by calling 1-800-RED-Cross, downloading the Red Cross Blood Donor App or visiting RedCrossBlood.org and using sponsor code KOMETS.
Participating donors will receive free admission to a Komets home exhibition game, a T-shirt and a $10 e-gift card. In addition, everyone who comes to give in August will automatically be entered for a chance to win gas for a year (a $6,000 value). There will be three lucky winners. Details are available at RedCrossBlood.org/GasForAYear.