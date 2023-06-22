This week's episode of THN on the 'E', the podcast I co-host for The Hockey News, features Jesse Kallechy.
He was introduced Wednesday as the 30th coach in Komets history and we got into a lot of topics, including: His rise from the Southern Professional Hockey League as a goalie to this job in Fort Wayne; helping the Florida Everblades to back-to-back Kelly Cup as an assistant coach; and what it was like coaching in the South Division, which now seems to be the ECHL's toughest division.
Click here to get the episode. Or, it's available wherever you get your podcasts.
Click here for the home page with all the THN on the 'E' podcasts, and the Komets are discussed often as you'd imagine.
This podcast, which began in November, has fared incredibly well and we'd love it if you spread the word.